Vestavia Hills September Business Happenings

NOW OPEN

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming held a ribbon cutting Aug. 14 for its location at 3056 Healthy Way, Suite 140, in Vestavia Hills. The neighborhood pet store offers full‑service grooming, all‑natural treats, premium pet foods, toys, accessories and spa products, along with seasonal events and pet birthday cakes. Grooming and store hours are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

205‑900‑9663, woofgangbakery.com

COMING SOON

a restaurant, bar and bakery, plans to open a location soon in Cahaba Heights. There already are locations at 2901 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook and 214 20th St. N. in downtown Birmingham. Brick & Tin says it carefully sources its ingredients from purveyors as close to home as possible and believes it is important for people to enjoy food that is free of hormones, chemicals or other additives. Meats at Brick & Tin are humanely raised in pastures and free roaming ranges, and its purveyors are serious enough about this to pursue and obtain animal welfare certification, the company said. The menu at the Mountain Brook location includes paninis, salads, sauteed salmon, chicken scallopini, sesame chicken bowls, summer vegetable plates, soups, macaroni and cheese, okra, tomato pies.

brickandtin.com

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

HNP Landscape Architecture has relocated its office from Homewood to Vestavia Hills.

The company in June moved into a custom-designed 3,400-square-foot space at 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 400, which is on the hill behind Chuck E. Cheese. HNP Landscape Architecture was established in 1979 by Tommy Holcombe and has evolved into a full-service landscape design firm. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, environmental, municipal and institutional landscape design across the Southeast, including numerous parks and sports fields throughout Vestavia.

205-870-9936, hnpsiteplan.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Danica Kempinski

Danica Kempinski, owner of Hotworx of Vestavia Hills, has been selected as one of the international virtual instructors for the company for 2025-26. It marks the fifth time Kempinski has been chosen. She will appear in and lead virtual training sessions at locations across the world.

205-502-7511, hotworx.net/studio/vestaviahills

PERSONNEL MOVES

Connie Young

Naphcare, a correctional health care company based at 2090 Columbiana Road, Suite 4000, has promoted Connie Young as its new president. Young has served as Naphcare’s chief financial officer for more than three decades and led the company’s financial and accounting operations across three divisions. In her new role, she will oversee the management of federal, state and local government business divisions, with a focus on integrating services and operations across all sectors. Naphcare, founded in 1989, serves more than 456 local, state and federal facilities across 49 states with a workforce of more than 6,000 employees.

205-536-8400, naphcare.com

David Wells

David Wells, president and CEO of Alabama Goodwill Industries, which has a drive-through donation center in Altadena Square at 4701 Cahaba River Road, recently announced he will retire effective Oct. 31. Wells had led the organization through a 325% increase in revenue since 2018, the expansion of its workforce from 110 to 520 employees and a significant rise in donations, mission services and job placements. Donations increased 762% from $58,000 to more than $500,000 in 2024, and job placements rose to 798 in 2024, while the pounds of donations recycled grew from 2.2 million to 19 million. Wells also spearheaded the creation of Alabama Goodwill Contract Services in 2023, expanding opportunities for individuals with significant disabilities through the federal AbilityOne Program. The Alabama Goodwill Board has formed a succession committee and initiated a national search for its next CEO.

205-323-6331, alabamagoodwill.org