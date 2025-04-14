Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce starts Masterminds Workshop this Wednesday

× Expand Image from Best School International YouTube video

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first session in its Masterminds Workshop series this Wednesday, April 16, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

These workshop sessions will focus on the book "The E-Myth Revisited" by Michael Gerber, which is focused on why small businesses fail and how to avoid those pitfalls as a small business owner. Workshop participants will discuss the book throughout the eight-part class series, which will meet monthly on the third Wednesday of the month, except in May, when the session is on May 14.

The chamber is providing participants with copies of the book. Register to participate here.