Vestavia Hills Business Happenings

Now Open

1. The new Dunkin’ opened at 2415 Acton Road on April 13, offering coffee, doughnuts and other treats.

2. Parker Smith, a Vestavia Hills native, recently opened a State Farm Insurance office at 2017 Canyon Road, Suite 46, in Vestavia Village, part of the renewed business investment in the area. Smith's team can assist with auto, home and life insurance. 205-383-3403

3. Voyage Family Chiropractic, 521 Montgomery Highway, Suite 121, recently opened, and its mission is to help the Vestavia Hills and greater Birmingham communities achieve their true health potential through gentle and specific realignment of the spine. Dr. Knickrehm and his wife made the decision to move back to Birmingham to open a practice of their own to be closer to their family for the birth of their first born and to serve the community that they love so much. 205-734-0911

4. Local businessman Brandon Stewart has launched Starboard Investments, a Birmingham-based Jimmy John’s franchise that owns and operates 12 locations within central Alabama, as well as the nonprofit Pay It Forward Alabama. In conjunction with the debut, Stewart is pleased to announce the hiring of Richie Fordham for Starboard Investments’ director of finance. Fordham, a native of Birmingham, attended Samford University, where he earned an undergraduate and master’s degree in accounting. Prior to joining Starboard Investments, Fordham worked for Alabama’s largest CPA firm, Warren Averett, before transitioning over to a corporate finance role for Focus Brands. He brings with him a tenure of experience in public accounting, strategic budgeting and analysis, and licensing.

News and Accomplishments

5. Sentry Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical, 2490 Rocky Ridge Road, was named the winner of the Carrier President's Award for the seventh time, the only business in Alabama to have that honor. 205-979-9864, 6. Michael Mullis, managing partner and wealth manager for Kelley & Mullis Wealth Management, 2008 Stonegate Trail, Suite 112, was recently recognized as one of Barron’s 2021 “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” and ranked among the top 10 financial advisors in Alabama. This is the seventh consecutive year in which Mullis was named as a top 10 advisor of Alabama. 205-733-8006,

Personnel Moves

7. Progress Bank Birmingham Market President Sean Johnson recently announced that John Meriwether has joined the bank, 1360 Montgomery Highway, Suite 100, as SVP Business Banker. Meriwether graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. He has a long history in the banking industry, working for financial institutions in the Birmingham area for most of the past 17 years. 205-705-1500