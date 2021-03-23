× Expand Vestavia Hills Business Happenings

Now Open

1. Connect Pediatric Speech-Language Services, 2017 Canyon Road, Suite 45, in Vestavia Village, is now open. Launched by speech-language pathologist Courtney Hamilton, the clinic offers several services for children in the Birmingham metro area. 205-968-1348, connectgroupal.com

2. Agent Creg Leggett recently opened Hapbridge Insurance Agency, 2081 Columbiana Road. “With 27 years in the insurance industry, I made the decision to branch out and start my own agency with the intention of providing more options to my clients. I have long dreamed of owning my own agency and am very proud to be joining the small business owner community here in Vestavia Hills,” Leggett said. 205-536-9151

Coming Soon

3. Grotting & Cohn Plastic Surgery recently announced it will move its offices to 3127 Blue Lake Drive in Vestavia Hills in the fall of 2021. The project was designed by Williams Blackstock Architects, and construction will be completed by Rives Construction. Inspired by the architecture style of Alys Beach, this beautiful, approximately 10,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art medical facility will have an operating room, dedicated med-spa, consult and exam rooms, along with administrative offices. The facility will have two waiting rooms — one for our consult and post-op patients and another for the families of surgical patients. All visitors can take advantage of our outdoor courtyard. The operating suite features an operating room, pre- and post-op rooms and a family waiting room. The operating suite will have its own private exit and patient pick-up area. The med-spa features a skin care consultation room with a retail area, two spa treatment rooms and a room dedicated to procedures. Each room in the med-spa is equipped to take advantage of current specific treatments and procedures such as BBL, Cellfina, Coolsculpting and Morpheus8. 205-930-1600, grottingcohnplasticsurgery.com

Relocations and Renovations

4. Sassy Peacock is relocating its Vestavia Hills boutique at 2114 Columbiana Road to 6099 McAshan Drive in McCalla and plans to open its new shop in the fall of 2021. It is offering a moving sale through May or until everything is sold. 205-747-2275, sassy-peacock.com

News and Accomplishments

5. Vestavia Hills residents John and Sarah Wright have developed the Coolbus app, which helps parents share the load with other parents in finding their kids rides for school and activities. Coolbus can be found on app stores. coolbus.com

Personnel Moves

6. Andrew Nix will join Regions as chief governance officer, advising the Regions Financial Corp. board of directors and executive management on a wide range of corporate governance best practices while serving as a liaison to external stakeholders, including institutional stockholders, regarding corporate governance matters. Nix will report to Tara Plimpton, chief legal officer for the bank. Regions has local branches at 3390 Morgan Drive, 529 Montgomery Highway and 3172 Heights Village. regions.com

Anniversaries

7. Led by David Emory and wife Roxanne, RE/MAX in Vestavia Hills, 903 Montgomery Highway, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The couple founded the business in the heart of Vestavia Hills and are still in the same building today. At the RE/MAX Regional Awards Ceremony last month, RE/MAX Southern Homes was awarded the No. 1 RE/MAX organization in Alabama for highest number of transactions (1,387) and the second highest in the state for sales volume, over $427.6 million sold in 2020. RE/MAX Southern Homes has grown exponentially in the last 20 years. They have two locations and more than 100 agents in the Birmingham Metro area. 205-979-8500, southernhomesrealestate.com