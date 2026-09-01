Vestavia Hills business happenings: September 2026

× Expand Aspen and Ash Collective

NOW OPEN

Aspen and Ash Collective opened at 4274 Cahaba Heights Court, Suite 225, as a luxury co-working space for independent stylists, makeup artists and nail technicians. The space offers eight stations, shampoo bowls, towel service, a snack/coffee bar, wine/water fridge, a breakroom and more for stylists looking to become their own bosses. The stylists at the salon offer services including extensions, coloring and smoothing treatments, and stylists can also reserve the space to teach classes. Owner Krystal Millender has been in the salon industry for more than two decades, with 11 of those years being spent as an independent stylist.

205-994-0864, aspenandashcollective.com

COMING SOON

Expand Ace Hardware

The owners of the Ace Hardware store in Crestline Park will start construction on Compton Ace Hardware in The Bray at Liberty Park off Collier Drive by the end of the year and open for business in about 12 months. The Compton family has owned Compton Ace Hardware at 4500 Montevallo Road for four years and been in the convenience store business for 47 years. The Vestavia Hills store will have between 12,000 to 15,000 square feet, making it larger than the Crestline Park store. The Bray is a 700-acre mixed-use development conceived by the Liberty Park Joint Venture.

acehardware.com

Walmart will redevelop the property at 3925 Crosshaven Drive in the Cahaba Heights community to open a Walmart Neighborhood Market. Winn-Dixie closed its store at the location in May 2025, and the site has remained vacant since then. Walmart plans to demolish the existing structure and build a new 45,000-square-foot Walmart Neighborhood Market in its place. The Vestavia Hills City Council approved an economic development agreement with Walmart to support the new construction and provide a tax rebate during a 10-year period. No construction or opening date has been announced. Walmart Neighborhood Market offers groceries, bakery and deli items, pharmacy and general merchandise services.

walmart.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Expand The Dance Factory

The Dance Factory is celebrating its 40th season at its Cahaba Heights studio at 3220 Bearden Court. Founded by Genia Waller, The Dance Factory has been serving the Vestavia Hills community since 1987 and offers dance instruction for students of all ages. They offer dance classes including ballet, tap, tumbling, hip hop, jazz and contemporary. Founder Waller began dancing when she was six years old and teaching at 13 before opening The Dance Factory when she was 25. The Dance Factory is open Monday through Thursday from 1- 7:30 p.m.

205-967-3384, thedancefactory.biz

Sharp Wellness is celebrating the fourth anniversary at its location at 3109 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 205, which is across from Lifetime and Publix. The holistic counseling practice focuses on the mind, body and soul to help clients live their best lives. They offer services for things like anxiety, couples, life transitions, parenting, postpartum depression, grief, trauma, men’s and women’s issues, stress management and more. Sharp Wellness also has locations in Texas and Florida. They offer both virtual and in-person sessions and are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

205-383-6650, sharpwellnessandcounseling.com

Rub-a-Dub-Dog Bathhouse and Spa, at 1917 Oxmoor Road, Suite 100, in Homewood, is celebrating its 19th anniversary and is now accepting new clients with dogs up to 60 pounds. Existing clients are welcome to add dogs of any size. Founded by Catherine Bres originally as Generation Dog: Where Dogs Are Family, the boutique started with do-it-yourself bathtubs and a room with one grooming table and has only grown since then. They offer services including bathing, brushing, de-shedding, haircuts, deep conditioning and nail trims for dogs from surrounding areas including Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and Homewood. Rub-a-Dub-Dog Bathhouse and Spa is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

205-870-5085, rubadubdogspa.com

Expand Core Chiropractic

Core Chiropractic, at 2828 Old 280 Court in Vestavia Hills, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. They provide services for back pain, herniated discs, neck pain, pinched nerves, sciatic pain, headaches and more. The practice was previously located at 4851 Cahaba River Road, Suite 103. Core Chiropractic is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

205-440-2121, corebirmingham.com

Expand John Sasser Opticians

John Sasser Opticians, at 1009 Montgomery Highway, Suite 101, is celebrating its 41st year of serving the community for their optical needs. They offer an in-store manufacturing lab for all prescription lenses to provide a quick turnaround time. John Sasser Opticians offers glasses brands including Costa Del Mar, Ray-Ban, Polo Ralph Lauren, private label frames and more. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

205-979-4730, johnsasseropticians.com

Expand Davenport’s Pizza Palace

Davenport’s Pizza Palace opened its Vestavia Hills location five years ago at 700 Montgomery Highway, Suite 193. The restaurant offers a family atmosphere with pizzas, salads and beverages. The original Davenport’s opened in Mountain Brook in 1964 by Rex and Ardyce Hollis. Davenport’s Pizza Palace in Vestavia is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

205-407-4747, davenportspizza.com