Vestavia Hills business happenings: October 2026

× Expand Pazzo Italian

NOW OPEN

One House of Derm, a boutique dermatology practice, opened this summer at 790 Montgomery Highway, Suite 108, Studio 125, in Vestavia Hills. Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marilyn Zabielinski, One House of Derm specializes in cosmetic dermatology and personalized skin care. The practice offers Botox, Dysport, dermal fillers, collagen-stimulating treatments, microneedling and medical dermatology. They are open Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

205-882-3348, onehouseofderm.com

Located at 2516 Rocky Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills, Pazzo Italian opened in August and offers authentic Italian cuisine, wine and cocktails at this sit-down restaurant. They serve dishes including handcrafted pastas, Italian meats and cheeses, crispy calamari, salads, grilled vegetable lasagna, shrimp scampi, chicken parmigiana, gnocchi, and a variety of desserts. Pazzo Italian is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m.

205-326-7478

Fifth Third Bank recently opened a retail branch at 3010 Healthy Way in Vestavia in the Patchwork Farms development. They will also have a ribbon cutting for another branch at 3178 Rush St. in Vestavia at the end of September. The 168-year-old company is based out of Cincinnati and entered the Alabama market in 2024, and there are also locations in Liberty Park and Tattersall Park. The bank offers financial services for individuals, families, businesses and communities. The branch is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.

205-986-0449, 53.com

COMING SOON

Scenthound, which provides routine hygiene and basic grooming services for dogs, will be opening in winter of this year at 3169 Green Valley Road in Cahaba Heights near Brick and Tin. They offer services for dogs including basic hygiene, blow-outs and barber packages, as well as plaque reduction, conditioning, shedding, problem skin, nail and facial scrub treatments. The dog grooming franchise also has locations in Hoover, the Village at Lee Branch, Trussville and Mountain Brook.

615-909-3649, scenthound.com

Expand Harper Hills Collective

Antique store Harper Hills Collective opened at 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 101, in Vestavia Hills on Sept. 10. From furniture and home décor to china sets and other vintage pieces, Harper Hills Collective offers a wide variety of unique items. Customers can also view the store’s items on their Instagram account and claim an item they want to purchase. Owned by Wendy Killingsworth, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., staying open until 6 p.m. on Thursday. They also have a location in Moody.

205-667-1267, harperhillscollective.com

ANNIVERSARIES

El ZunZún is celebrating eight years of serving authentic Mexican dishes to Vestavia Hills at 4105 Crosshaven Drive. Owner and pastry chef Becky Satterfield opened the restaurant in the heart of Cahaba Heights to offer a friendly, casual dining experience. They serve dishes like chicken tortilla soup, enchiladas, nachos, salads, tacos, quesadillas, tamales, street corn and freshly squeezed margaritas. Starting Aug. 31, they are open seven days a week: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

205-791-7711, el-zunzun.com