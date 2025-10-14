Vestavia Hills Business Happenings - October 2025

NOW OPEN

Big Bad Breakfast opened its new location at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, Suite 101, in Cahaba Heights in mid-September. The restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 205-947-1463

Dr. Savannah Roseberry has opened Align & Thrive Chiropractic at 100 Century Park South, Suite 120. The practice opened July 15, had a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12 and is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday and is closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Dr. Roseberry has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a doctorate in chiropractic from Sherman College in South Carolina. 205-276-8737

Stitchwork Design Co., which specializes in supplies for cross stitchers, has opened at 3250 Cahaba Heights Road by Postmark Paris Antiques. The owner is Greta Waldrip, and the store is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 1-7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The grand opening was July 26. 205-728-4886

COMING SOON

Cahaba Heights residents Martin and Kayla Briggs plan to open a dog grooming business called Splash and Dash Groomerie and Boutique in The Shoppes at City Hall at 1064 Montgomery Highway, Suite 1,062. The Briggs plan to provide grooming, bathing and general hygiene services for dogs, including ear cleaning, nail trimming and teeth brushing as well as the sale of related retail products, such as grooming supplies and pet wellness merchandise. Service will be provided by appointment only, with no boarding of dogs, city records show. The Vestavia Hills City Council on Aug. 25 gave conditional use approval for operation of the business on Aug. 25. Splash and Dash is a growing national franchise with more than 20 locations across the United States. 205-266-7173

Fifth Third Bank plans to build and open a new bank branch at 3178 Rush St. on an outparcel in the Publix shopping center in Liberty Park.

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Chris and April Edwards, the owners of Rainbow Paint and Decorating at 1450 Montgomery Highway, have started construction for an Ace Hardware store at 680 Old Town Road next to Chuck E. Cheese and plan to relocate their paint and decorating business inside that store. Their goal is to open in the first quarter of 2026, Chris Edwards said. The Ace Hardware store will be about 11,800 square feet, which is almost double the amount of space they have now at Rainbow Paint and Decorating, he said. Rainbow Paint and Decorating has existed at 1450 Montgomery Highway since about 1979 or 1980, Edwards said. He thinks he and his wife are the fourth owners of the business, and they purchased it about four years ago, he said. 205-822-3548

Dr. Robert Britt of Britt Animal Hospital on Sept. 4 received approval from the Vestavia Hills Design Review Board to put a pet mural on the exterior of his building at 380 Summit Blvd. in Cahaba Heights.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Aug. 25 agreed to hire Doster Construction to serve as a construction manager for more than $30 million worth of projects. Most of the projects are slated to take place in Liberty Park over the next two to three years, City Manager Jeff Downes said. That includes the renovation and expansion of Fire Station No. 4, a satellite library facility, police operations center, a new public works and park maintenance building, demolition of the existing park maintenance building at the Liberty Park softball fields, reconfiguration of the back softball park entrance, and construction of an access road to reach the new library, police and park maintenance buildings. But Doster also will oversee the installation of a pool heater at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex at Wald Park. The construction projects will be staggered to help the city spread out the costs. The fire station expansion, pool heater and access road are expected to come first in fiscal 2026, while the police facility, satellite library, maintenance building and new back entrance to the softball fields should happen in fiscal 2027, Downes said. Doster was one of six companies interviewed as a potential construction manager, he said. The company will be paid 1.75% of the total construction cost, which is estimated to be about $535,000, plus a minimum of $15,512 a month during the pre-construction phase and the hourly billing rates of supervisory personnel. 205-443-3800

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Aug. 25 awarded a bid to Turf Management Systems to cut the grass on certain city rights of way for $91,950 a year for fiscal 2026, 2027 and 2028. The council also awarded a bid to the same company to cut the grass on certain city properties such as Vestavia Hills City Hall, Vestavia Hills Civic Center, Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest and various city parks for $198,031 a year for fiscal 2026, 2027 and 2028. 205-979-8604, 227 Distribution Drive in Homewood

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Aug. 25 gave approval for Bangkok Street Foods at 3735 Corporate Woods Drive, Suite 113, in Liberty Park and Big Bad Breakfast at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, Suite 101, in Cahaba Heights to sell alcoholic beverages.

Kanti Sunkavalli on Sept. 4 received approval from the Vestavia Hills Design Review Board to renovate The Local Bourbon House & Eatery restaurant at 633 Montgomery Highway to allow for a patio buildout and new landscape plan. 205-747-0286

RELOCATIONS

The White Flowers boutique has relocated its store from The Shops of Grand River in Leeds to the former Starbucks space at 2533 Rocky Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills. Owner Diana Hansen opened the new location across from Publix on Sept. 15. 205-871-4640

The Down Syndrome Alabama nonprofit has relocated its headquarters from 3000 Galleria Circle, Suite 1500, in The Offices at 3000 Riverchase office tower next to the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover to 4553 Pine Tree Circle in Vestavia Hills near The Colonnade. 205-988-0810

Lot 22 Media, an advertising and marketing agency founded by Gordon Stewart, has relocated its office from 4129 Crosshaven Lane in Cahaba Heights to 2447 Alton Rd, Unit 109, in Irondale. 205-961-4065

ANNIVERSARIES

ITAC Solutions, a recruiting company founded by Brian Pitts, in September celebrated its 25th anniversary. The company is in the Vestavia Hills City Center at 700 Montgomery Highway, Suite 148, but also has offices in Huntsville, Mobile and Nashville. 205-326-0004