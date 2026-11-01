Vestavia Hills business happenings: November 2026

NOW OPEN

Studio 314 Dance opened this dance season at 720 Old Towne Road in Vestavia Hills. Founded by Morgan Maddox Cunningham, the dance studio offers classes like ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, acro, contemporary and lyrical, and competition dance for ages 2 through high school. The name for the studio was inspired by Jeremiah 31:4, “Again you will dance with the joyful,” and the team said they hope the studio is a place where dancers are challenged, inspired and deeply valued both in and out of the classroom. It offers classes during the school year, along with summer camps.

205-840-3558, studio314dance.com

Little Bridges, which offers behavioral and academic support for children ages 3 to 8, opened at 1289 Montgomery Highway at the Hub in the Hills. It strives to help children with social, emotional or academic needs have a better experience with friendships and in the classroom. It hosts behavior learning sessions, academic support groups and drop-and-play days for children who learn typically or differently.

205-910-0007, littlebridgeskids.com

Bumble Roofing of Birmingham opened at 200 Century Park South, Suite 113. The roofing

company offers services including roof replacements, roof repair, storm damage assessment, 24/7 emergency roofing and warranties on its work. The company services the greater Birmingham area and also has Bumble Roofing branches across the country.

205-963-7663, bumbleroofing.com/birmingham

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

AmFirst named longtime Birmingham construction and capital projects leader Alan Walker as vice president, head of construction and facilities management. Walker brings more than 15 years of experience in the public and private sectors, and he previously served as director of the city of Birmingham’s Department of Capital Projects. He will lead AmFirst’s capital improvement strategy, which includes construction, renovations and facilities management. One of 24 credit unions chosen nationwide, AmFirst was also selected to receive funding through the National Credit Union Foundation’s At-Risk Youth Financial Well-Being Grant. AmFirst will use the grant to support its partnership with Vox Academy and to expand Music, Movement and Money, which is an interactive financial well-being program. The program helps connect financial education with how young people learn, communicate and experience the world. It’s designed to help at-risk youth explore budgeting, saving, banking, credit and financial goals in ways that feel engaging and relevant. The grant period runs through Sept. 30, 2027. AmFirst has locations at 1112 Montgomery Highway and 3312 Old Columbiana Road in Vestavia Hills. It is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-582-5295 (U.S. 31), 205-823-3985 (Columbiana), amfirst.org

The Local Bourbon House and Eatery, at 633 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, recently expanded its patio to be five times larger and include a second stage outdoors, more outdoor eating and entertainment space, turf and an outdoor bar. The patio was designed for guests to enjoy live music, outdoor dining, events, watching the game on the big-screen projector with surround sound and private gatherings. The restaurant is known for its smash burgers, refreshing drinks and meat-and-three meals.

205-747-0286, localbourbonhouse.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Innovative Fertility Specialists, at 1 Inverness Center Parkway, is celebrating its fifth anniversary. The practice offers a range of fertility treatments and provides evaluation and treatment plans that are individualized based on each patient’s situation.

205-509-0700, ifsinvo.health

CLOSINGS

The Picklr Birmingham, an indoor pickleball hub, closed its Vestavia Hills location at 1031 Montgomery Highway, Suite 101, in September. The former Sprouts building that housed it was sold. The Picklr’s Huntsville location will remain open. The Vestavia Picklr had 10 courts, outdoor surfacing, a ball machine, a private event area and more.

205-558-6565, thepicklr.com