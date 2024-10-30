Vestavia Hills Business Happenings November 2024

Now Open

Tomeka Bell, the CEO of Green Acres Café in Birmingham, has opened a real estate office in Vestavia Hills called Green Acres Realty Enterprises at 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 120. She previously spent six years with RealtySouth and four years with Keller Williams Homewood but now is the qualifying broker for Green Acres Realty Enterprises. 205-747-0024

× Expand Bricks and MiniFigs

Dwane and Gretchen Thomas opened a location of Bricks and MiniFigs, which sells new and used Lego products, in The Shoppes at City Hall at 1056 Montgomery Highway on Oct. 7 and were planning a grand opening on Nov. 2. The Vestavia location is the second franchise in the state. Customers can find a variety of new and used LEGO sets and minifigures. Sets can also be traded, giving the customer a store credit for used sets they no longer need. This helps Lego fans have a chance to purchase sets they want at discounted prices. In addition to buying and selling Lego bricks, the store plans to have a space for birthday parties, Lego clubs and private events. The Thomases’ nephew, JR Hazlewood, is managing the store. Customers can stop by Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. 205-582-2262

Coming Soon

Phenix Salon Suites, which already has three Alabama locations, will be adding two new local shops. One salon will be located at 624 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia, and the other at 3411 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 400, in Birmingham. They are currently undergoing renovations and plan to be open within the next four to six months. The Phenix Salon Suites franchise offers salon professionals a space to establish their business, by providing necessary equipment, space and facility maintenance for a monthly fee. The franchise has locations in 34 states. 205-422-5661

Relocations and Renovations

On Sept. 16, Avadian Credit Union's Colonnade branch opened in its new location at 3401 Colonnade Parkway in Birmingham. The branch is still located in the Colonnade but is now located in a free-standing building closer to Colonnade Parkway. The branch features state-of-the-art design and technology throughout, including video-capable ATM Plus+ machines. Members can perform transactions plus talk to an Avadian team member on screen, with hours that extend beyond normal business hours. Regular business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Avadian Credit Union, visit avadiancu.com. 205-967-2993

News and Accomplishments

The Intensive and Moore Institute, 4126 Autumn Lane, has provided trauma counseling, codependency counseling and outpatient substance use treatment for 25 years. Their community room offers alternative self-help meetings six days a week. 205-967-3277

On Sept. 23, Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill announced the appointment of Mike Turner as chief operating officer and president. This Cajun and Creole franchise operates under the Cherry Bounce Hospitality and Hargett Hunter umbrella. Turner has over 30 years of experience in the industry, including his recent position as senior vice president of culinary and supply chain at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. He also worked with The Cheesecake Factory for 18 years and as a manager for Piccadilly Restaurants. Cajun Steamer is known for seafood, gumbo, po’boys and other Cajun classics. Locally, customers can dine at the Cahaba Heights location at 3151 Green Valley Road from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 205-490-8438

× Expand Bandwagon

David and Leah Knight, owners of Homewood-based Bandwagon, are Alabama’s 2024 Gee Emerging Retailers of the Year. The sports boutique opened in 2021, and specializes in custom community and lifestyle apparel for toddlers through adults. It caters to teams of all ages at its two local stores, in Homewood and at 3120 Heights Village in Vestavia Hills. Bandwagon is one of two businesses recognized this year as Emerging Retailer of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association. Store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday until 5 p.m. 205-639-1571