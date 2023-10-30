Vestavia Hills Business Happenings - November 2023

Now Open

Williams Sonoma has returned to The Summit at 217 Summit Blvd., Suite F1. Williams Sonoma offers professional quality cookware, bakeware and gourmet food as well as technique and cooking classes. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-986-0578

The Alabama Biscuit Co. has opened a new restaurant in Rocky Ridge Plaza at 2518 Rocky Ridge Road. 205-286-2353

Peterbrooke Chocolatier, a European-style chocolate shop chain based in Jacksonville, Florida, held the grand opening ceremony for its second Alabama location on Oct. 14, in The Heights Village shopping center in Cahaba Heights, at 3112 Heights Village. The first Alabama location was in Tuscaloosa. The Vestavia Hills location, which actually opened July 31, is a family affair, with several members of the Tharani family working together on the venture. Peterbrooke offers a wide variety of chocolate-covered treats, from familiar items like pecans and pretzels to chocolate-dipped Oreos, potato chips and gummy candies. The shop also offers gelato from Italy, gift baskets and corporate gifts. 205-593-4686

Vestavia Hills Nutrition has opened in the Vestavia City Center at 670 Montgomery Highway. The shop offers teas, shakes, acai bowls and more. 205-238-5608

Coming Soon

Guthrie’s Chicken plans to open a restaurant in the former Hardee’s location on Montgomery Highway.

Relocations and Renovations

Drew Carter has relocated his State Farm insurance office from Mountain Brook to a freestanding office in the former Wells Fargo bank branch at 2521 Rocky Ridge Road. The office has five employees. 205-868-1103

Concepción Salon is in the process of moving from 624 Montgomery Highway in the Vestavia City Center to 1580 Montgomery Highway in the Hoover Village Shopping Center, close to Wild Birds Unlimited. 334-318-1428

News and Accomplishments

Alabama Power launched a new mobile app to residential customers in October. With the new app, customers can enjoy the convenience and efficiency of managing their accounts on-the-go with multiple new and updated features. The app is part of the company’s ongoing effort to meet the evolving needs of customers through new technology and by offering more digital tools. An option for commercial customers will be added at a later date. 800-245-2244

Personnel Moves

Trever White has joined as a real estate agent at the RealtySouth Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. 205-978-9000

Anniversaries

Taco Mama is celebrating its 12th anniversary this month. Its first location opened in November 2011 in Mountain Brook’s Crestline Village. The restaurant chain has since expanded to 10 locations in Alabama, including 700 Montgomery Highway, Suite 194A, in Vestavia Hills.