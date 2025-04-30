Vestavia Hills Business Happenings: May 2025

× Expand Photo from Glass Skin Studio Tiffany Stripling has opened a new skin studio called Glass Skin Studio in the Cahaba Heights community in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

NOW OPEN

Tiffany Stripling has opened a new skin studio called Glass Skin Studio at 4274 Cahaba Heights Court, Suite 106, in Cahaba Heights. The studio offers a comprehensive range of personalized services designed to enhance the natural health of clients’ skin and provide a rejuvenating experience, including skin care treatments and brow and lash services. Stripling has more than 20 years of experience in skin care, including being an esthetician in a health club for 12 years and practicing esthetics in a dermatology office for many years.

205-514-6736, vagaro.com/glassskinstudio1

Imageworks, a division of Big Deal Promotions, recently moved into the Cahaba Heights community at 4260 Cahaba Heights Court #110. The company sells cups, shirts, hats, socks, bags and other custom promotional items.

205-874-9966, shopimageworks.com

COMING SOON

Parvez Mulji, owner of the Chevron gasoline station at 705 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, was planning to open a package store called Iron City Package Store in the strip shopping center at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 117. The target opening date was sometime in April, Mulji said. The store will cover about 1,500 square feet and is located between Holmes Feline Clnic and NX Nail Spa.

The 270-unit Livano Liberty Park apartment complex at 3345 Endeavor Lane is expected to open May 29. Located in The Bray sector of Liberty Park, Livano will include units with one to three bedrooms, a clubhouse, resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, gourmet coffee bar, pet center, marketplace and a workplace with private offices.

205-859-7568, livanolibertypark.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The AmFirst community credit union, which has a branch in Vestavia Hills at 1112 Montgomery Highway was among 180 credit unions nationwide recently named winners of the Diamond Award, the Marketing, PR & Development Council’s annual competition for marketing excellence. AmFirst received Diamond Awards in the following categories: social media (for its 12 Days of Giveaways campaign); brand awareness (for its KidsFirst campaign); out of home (for a partnership with Jacksonville State University); community partnerships and relations, endorsements, or NIL Efforts (for its partnership with Jacksonville State University); email (for a Rewards Points email); ongoing event (for the credit union’s partnership with Better Basics Birmingham). With more than 1,400 submissions nationwide, the Diamond Awards celebrate the most impactful marketing initiatives in the credit union industry. This year, winners were selected from 180 organizations across 42 states.

205-823-3985 and 205-995-0001; amfirst.org

Mason Music, which has a music school in Vestavia Hills at 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, is opening a new location in Madison this fall. The company also has locations in Bluff Park, Greystone, Mountain Brook and Woodlawn.

205-908-7059, masonmusic.com

Expand Photo from Neighbor Foundations Jennifer Duckworth is the owner and operator of the Neighbor Foundations tutoring business.

Neighbor Foundations, a Vestavia Hills-based tutoring service owned and operated by Jennifer Duckworth, is now officially registered as an education service provider by the Alabama Department of Revenue. That means parents who use the company’s services and qualify for financial help through the Alabama Creating Hope and Opportunity for Our Students' Education Act can get income tax credits. The Neighbors Foundation offers math, reading and writing tutoring for K-5 and middle school students, an online debate club for students in grades 2-10 and home school consulting.

neighborfoundations.com

PERSONNEL

Realtor Lee Wall has joined RealtySouth’s Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137.

205-770-584-1278, leewall.realtysouth.com

Expand Tareka Slaughter has been hired as the community director for the 280-unit Livano Liberty Park apartment complex in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Tareka Slaughter has been hired as the community director for Gallery Residential at the 270-unit Livano Liberty Park apartment complex. Slaughter has nearly a decade of experience in the multifamily housing industry, was the National Apartment Association’s Rookie of the Year in 2022 and was part of the association’s 2025 Class of 20 On The Rise, recognizing 20 of the top emerging leaders in the industry. She is actively involved with the Greater Birmingham Apartment Association.

205-439-4500, livanolibertypark.com

Angela Hollingsworth, a resident of Vestavia Hills for 36 years, has been hired as the community director for

Expand Angela Hollingsworth has been hired as the community director for the 180-unit The Filmont apartment comples in Liberty Park for people age 55 and older.

Gallery Residential at The Filmont, a 180-unit apartment community being built in Liberty Park for people age 55 and older. Hollingsworth has more than 25 years of experience in property management, including stints with SPM, Stoneriver Property Management, LURIN, Gateway Management Co. and Hawthorne Residential Partners. She has worked at multiple properties in the Birmingham area, including Inverness Cliffs, 150 Summit and Grand Highlands Vestavia.

251-346-0960, thefilmont.com

Jerry Robinson is the new branch manager for the Pinnacle Bank branch at 2037 Canyon Road in Vestavia Hills. Robinson has more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry and has worked at companies such as First Financial Bank in Hueytown, AmSher Collection Agency, Pearce Auction Co., First United Security Bank, Aliant Bank and AmSouth Bank.

205-822-2265, pinnaclebanc.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Vestavia Bowl is celebrating its 50th year in business at 1429 Montgomery Highway.

205-979-4420, vestaviabowl.com

The Sunshine Creamery ice cream shop celebrated its second anniversary at 3390 Morgan Drive in the Rocky Ridge Square shopping center on April 18.

205-601-0230, Sunshine Creamery on Facebook

CLOSINGS

× Expand The Winn-Dixie store in Cahaba Heights is slated to close between late April and mid-May.

The Winn-Dixie store at 3925 Crosshaven Drive in Cahaba Heights was expected to close permanently between late April and mid-May, the company that owns the grocery chain said. It is one of four Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama closing, said Meredith Hurley, the senior director for communications and community for Southeastern Grocers, which reacquired 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores from Aldi last month. Aldi will continue converting 220 other Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores to the Aldi brand between now and 2027, but this store will not be part of that, the company said. Two of the other three Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama closing this spring are in Mobile, and the other is in Phenix City. The Cahaba Heights Winn-Dixie was the 10th largest source of sales tax revenues for the city of Vestavia Hills in 2024, according to the city’s 2024 audit.

205-969-2307, winndixie.com