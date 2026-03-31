Vestavia Hills business happenings: April 2026

× Expand Submitted Magnolia Soap and Bath

NOW OPEN

Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. held a ribbon cutting for its store at 790 Montgomery Highway, Suite 120, on March 9. Founded in 2016, Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. was created out of a desire to offer plant-based bath and body products that feel luxurious without compromising health or affordability. The brand uses domestically sourced, naturally grown ingredients in handcrafted soaps, shower oils, bath bombs, candles, laundry wash, hair care products and more. The company emphasizes ingredient transparency and products designed for those with sensitive skin. The Vestavia location is owned by Jessica and Josh Jefcoat, who have called Alabama home for the past 11 years. After first discovering Magnolia Soap in Meridian, Mississippi, the couple opened their first Alabama location in Trussville last year and are now expanding into Vestavia Hills. With their two daughters, the Jefcoats aim to bring the brand’s focus on quality, community and customer experience to their new neighborhood. The new store will offer an interactive shopping experience and serve as a space for community events, parties and gatherings. Through Magnolia’s Hope in Soap Initiative, the owners also plan to support local schools, nonprofits and organizations with fundraising opportunities. magnoliasoapandbath.com, 205-407-4147

Expand River Bank and Trust's new Vestavia Hills' location

River Bank and Trust on March 19 held a grand opening for its new Birmingham region headquarters at 1100 Montgomery Highway. The bank relocated its Birmingham region office from Park South Plaza on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills to a site about 1.3 miles north on the highway — a former CVS Pharmacy site. The move allows the bank to expand its space from 5,700 square feet to 11,000 square feet, Birmingham Region President Brian Ethridge said. River Bank and Trust is based in Prattville and has 24 locations across Alabama. It expanded to the Birmingham area in 2022, Ethridge said. riverbankandtrust.com, 205-588-0500

Expand Submitted Splash and Dash

Martin and Kayla Briggs opened the Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique in March in The Shoppes at City Hall at 1090 Montgomery Highway and have a grand opening celebration planned for April 30. Read more about the dog grooming and accessory store on page A9. splashanddashfordogs.com/vestavia-hills, 205-480-5450

NEWS & ACCOMPLISHMENTS

AmFirst, which has a credit union in Vestavia Hills at 1112 Montgomery Highway, recently announced grant recipients for its 2026 Community First campaign. In 2025, AmFirst employees and members raised $160,000, which will be split equally between the Covenant Rescue Group (which fights human trafficking), Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center, Jones Valley Teaching Farm and Libby’s Friends (which assists families with special needs children). Amfirst.org, 205-823-3985 or 205-995-0001

The annual Og's Bountiful Book Drive at Primrose School at Liberty Park at 1800 Urban Center Parkway brought in 603 books this year. The books were presented to Mary-Kate Carey, the applied behavioral analysis training and research advisor at Glenwood, on Feb. 27. Glenwood will utilize the books across three different areas: The Children's Center in Avondale, Children's Residential Services and the Social Emotional Disturbance Center on the main campus off Sicard Hollow. Primrose School at Liberty Park extended its gratitude to the Liberty Park business community for its assistance in collecting books at their respective locations. Special thanks were given to the teams at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta-Birmingham Branch and Birmingham Martial Arts Liberty Park, as well as the families and students at the school. primroseschools.com/schools/liberty-park, 205-969-8202

Expand Submitted Andy's Rock Shop

Andy’s Creekside Nursery at 3351 Morgan Drive has added a deep earth rock shop that offers a curated selection of rocks, crystals, gemstones and fossils, as well as a gem mine that allows kids, families and adults to mine for gemstones and explore natural minerals. andysgardencenter.com, 205-824-0233

Town Village Vestavia Hills assisted living will have a Rolls and Referrals business networking event at its facility at 2385 Dolly Ridge Road on Wednesday, April 15, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in conjunction with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. Coffee and cinnamon rolls will be provided. Admission is free. Reservations are encouraged for planning purposes but not required. To RSVP or for more information, email dsoriano@townvillagevestaviahills.com. townvillagevestaviahills.com, 659-300-2518

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly business development meeting at the chamber office at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway on Thursday, April 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Visitors are welcome. business.vestaviahills.org, 205-823-5011

PERSONNEL MOVES

Expand Submitted Dana Nolan, left, and Tom Spier of Regions

Dana Nolan, the head of investor relations for Regions Financial Corp., in March announced she has decided to retire in April following a 37-year career with the company. Following Nolan’s retirement, Regions Bank veteran Tom Speir will serve as head of investor relations. Nolan has led investor relations for Regions since 2016. She previously served as associate director of investor relations beginning in 2010 following leadership roles in the company’s treasury division. Her investor relations experience spans a period marked by significant change in the banking industry. Speir brings more than two decades of financial experience to the position. He currently leads the company’s strategy and corporate development group, responsibilities he will retain in his new role. After joining Regions in 2009, he served in various leadership roles in corporate treasury, including assistant treasurer and head of balance sheet management. He was appointed to lead the strategy and corporate development team in 2022. Prior to joining Regions, he served in Wachovia Bank’s treasury organization as securitized products portfolio manager. Speir holds a bachelor’s degree in business management with a finance concentration from North Carolina State University. As head of investor relations, Speir will oversee all institutional, retail and fixed-income investor relations activities, including investor strategy and outreach, competitive and strategic analysis and credit rating agency relationship management. Additionally, as part of Anil Chadha’s transition to Regions’ chief financial officer, Karin Allen has been promoted as chief accounting officer, and James Eastman has been named controller. Allen and Eastman, along with Speir, will report to Chadha.

Danny Rowe has joined the RealtySouth Over the Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137, as a Realtor. dannyrowe.realtysouth.com, 205-276-1749