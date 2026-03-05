Vestavia Hills business happenings: March 2026

× Expand Submitted Napoli Pizza

NOW OPEN

Napoli Italian Restaurant & Pizza at 2516 Rocky Ridge Road held a ribbon cutting on Feb. 12 to celebrate its reopening after being closed during January due to staffing shortages. The restaurant, owned by Sam Rinka, serves a variety of pizzas, appetizers, salads, strombolis, calzones, pasta dishes, chicken entrees, veal entrees, seafood entrees, vegetarian entrees and desserts. napoliitalianrestaurantpizza.com, 205-326-7478

Expand Submitted Brick and Tin

The new Brick & Tin restaurant location at 3151 Green Valley Road in Cahaba Heights was scheduled to open in the last two weeks of February. The Vestavia Hills City Council on Feb. 2 approved a license for the restaurant to sell alcoholic beverages. The eatery is in the former location of the Cajun Steamer restaurant. Brick & Tin started at 214 20th St. N. in downtown Birmingham more than 15 years ago and now also has locations at 2901 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook and 222 Washington St. NE in Huntsville. The restaurant is known for sourcing food locally and sustainably whenever possible, buying food from local farms within a 40- to 50-mile radius. The menu features freshly baked bread, slow-roasted meats, house-made spreads and seasonal produce. The owner is Mauricio Papapietro. brickandtin.com

COMING SOON

River Bank and Trust plans to hold a grand opening on March 19 for its new Birmingham region headquarters at 1100 Montgomery Highway. The bank is relocating its Birmingham region office from Park South Plaza on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills to a site about 1.3 miles north on the highway — a former CVS Pharmacy site. The move is allowing the bank to expand its space from 5,700 square feet to 11,000 square feet, Birmingham Region President Brian Ethridge said. River Bank and Trust is based in Prattville and has 24 locations across Alabama. It expanded to the Birmingham area in 2022, Ethridge said. riverbankandtrust.com

NEW OWNERSHIP

Day 21, based in Mt Laurel, has acquired Mark’s Outdoors, the longtime family-owned hunting, fishing and outdoor retailer at 1400 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills. Mark’s Outdoors, which opened in 1980, offers new and used firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, fishing gear, hunting accessories and camping supplies. The business will continue operating under the Mark’s Outdoors name, with no changes to staff, hours or day-to-day operations. Russell Watts, CEO of Day 21, said the acquisition is intended to carry forward the store’s legacy while investing in enhanced inventory, resources and future growth. The Whitlock family, which has operated the store for more than four decades, thanked customers and employees for their support and expressed confidence in the transition. marksoutdoors.com, 205-822-2010

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Expand Submitted Mason Music

Mason Music is offering spring break music camps at its Cahaba Heights and Mountain Brook studios March 23-27. The preschool camp is for children ages 3-5 and will be at the Mountain Brook studio at 2903 Cahaba Road. It costs $215. The beginner music camp is for children ages 6-9 and will be at the Cahaba Heights studio at 3187 Cahaba Heights Road. It costs $235. Both camps run Monday-Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and are designed to spark creativity and build confidence. Campers explore music through movement, games, crafts and real instruments in a warm, encouraging environment, the company said. Registration closes March 16. masonmusic.com

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will have its March Rolls and Referrals networking event at Town Village Vestavia Hills at 2385 Dolly Ridge Road on March 18 from 8-9:30 a.m. It’s a free come-and-go event with coffee, cinnamon rolls and door prizes. Reservations are preferred but not required. The chamber’s business development committee will meet March 22 from 7:30-8:45 a.m. at the chamber office at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway. The chamber is also selling tickets for the Dogwood Prayer Breakfast scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, at 7 a.m. at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church. The keynote speaker will be Emily Burton, a graduate of the Lovelady Center. business.vestaviahills.org/events

PERSONNEL MOVES

Expand Submitted David O'Dell Amfirst Expand Submitted John Vaughn Expand Submitted Paul Hoffman, Amfirst

AmFirst Credit Union, which has a branch in Vestavia Hills at 1112 Montgomery Highway, recently announced three leadership promotions to support continued growth and innovation. Paul Hoffman has been named vice president of strategic initiatives, John Vaughn has been promoted to vice president of information technology, and David O’Dell has been promoted to vice president of business intelligence. Hoffman joined AmFirst in 2016 and most recently served as vice president of audit services. Vaughn has worked in information technology at AmFirst for more than 13 years and most recently served as director of IT services. O’Dell began his career with AmFirst in 2008 and most recently served as director of business intelligence. AmFirst is a federally chartered community credit union serving more than 200,000 members across 21 locations in 13 Alabama counties. amfirst.org

Expand Submitted Ronnisha Croom, left, and Alisa Jones

Ronnisha Croom and Alisa Jones have joined as Realtors in the RealtySouth Over the Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. realtysouth.com, Croom: 205-229-2114; Jones: 205-531-4251