Vestavia Hills Business Happenings March 2025

​​NOW OPEN

Iron City Biomechanics held a ribbon cutting for its new office at 1401 Montgomery Highway, Suite 171, on Feb. 10. Owner Neriah Franklin, who served 10 years in the U.S. Army, has a background in functional fitness, focusing on movements that improve daily living and athletic performance. Iron City Biomechanics offers comprehensive care that is designed to bridge the gap between rehabilitation and fitness, helping patients trying to recover from an injury or just improve athletic performance. 205-245-4856

Edelweiss Heirlooms has opened at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 119, in the Park South Plaza shopping center. The store sells European and American fine collectibles, antiques and gifts. The merchandise includes antique furniture, paintings and dishes, as well as authentic German nutcrackers, smokers, pyramids, ceramics, wood miniatures and more. Gift wrapping is available. 205-572-5879

COMING SOON

A new specialty grocery store called Mark’s Mart Vestavia was hoping to open April 1 in the former 3,700-square-foot location of the Twisted Root Burger Co. at 2501 Rocky Ridge Road. The owner, Brian King, said his family has had a similar store in Selma since 1978 and opened a second store in Northport in 2019. The store will specialize in pre-packaged grilled items such as ribs, sirloin, pork chops and chicken swirls but also will carry items such twice-baked potatoes, dips, stuffed mushrooms, homemade cinnamon rolls, honey and candles, King said. Most items are designed for carryout and quick home cooking, but there will be tables for people to eat some items on site such as barbecue sandwiches, he said. The store also will sell wine and received approval to sell alcoholic beverages from the Vestavia Hills City Council on Feb. 10. April 1 is a target opening date, but inspections still had to be passed, he said. chickenswirl.com

Parvez Mulji, owner of the Chevron gasoline station at 705 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, plans to open a package store called Iron City Package Store in a strip shopping center at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 117. The target opening date is sometime in April, Mulji said. The store will cover about 1,500 square feet.

The Picklr, a new 28,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility, is scheduled to open in the former Sprouts Farmers Market store at 1031 Montgomery Highway, in March. The facility will have 10 courts, a pro shop and a restaurant and will host local pickleball leagues, tournaments and professional events. The franchise will be owned and operated by Patrick Denney, a real estate developer, Vestavia Hills resident and principal of Altera AIP-Vestavia, and his wife, Shannon Denney. Ross English, a Pro Pickleball Association and Association of Pickleball Players pro player, has joined the facility as its club coordinator.

Parkside Pet Hospital has signed a lease to occupy a 3,600-square-foot space in the Marketplace at The Bray shopping center in Liberty Park, according to Harbert Retail, which is handling leasing for the shopping center. The shopping center is anchored by Publix, and other tenants include Planet Smoothie, Nail Boutique and Spa, ARC Realty, Birmingham Martial Art II and HaMi Boutique. Parkside Pet Hospital provides veterinary care with a full range of medical services that includes exams, vaccinations, surgery, diagnostics, as well as grooming services and nutritional products. Harbert Retail’s Casey Howard and Lacey Scott represented the landlord in the leasing deal.

NEWS & ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Miss Astrid’s Tavern, a new restaurant at 3160 Cahaba Heights Road, got its license to sell alcoholic beverages approved by the Vestavia Hills City Council on Feb. 10. 205-281-1349, Miss Astrid’s on Facebook

Derek Lemke was asking the Vestavia Hills City Council to rezone a lot at 4564 Pine Tree Circle in the Topfield subdivision between Cahaba River Road and Colonnade Parkway from an R-1 residential district to an O-1 office district for construction of a two-story, 5,800-square-foot office building with 23 parking spaces. The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the request on Jan. 9, and the City Council was scheduled to consider the rezoning request at its Feb. 24 meeting (after the Vestavia Voice went to press). Go to vestaviavoice.com for an update.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is having a Lunch & Learn event with Payroll & Benefit Solutions on March 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center’s Magnolia Room. Lunch will be provided. To register, go to vestaviahills.org/events.details/lunch-and-learn-7091.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce’s regular monthly luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, at the Vestavia Country Club at 400 Beaumont Drive. The scheduled speaker is Megyn Rodriguez of the Small Business Administration. Networking begins at 11:30, and the program begins at noon and should end about 1 p.m. Reservations cost $25 through March 6 and $30 after that. Register at vestaviahills.org/events.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce’s Business Development Committee invites business people to come learn about new things happening in the business community and city at large and help develop ideas about how to build a better community on Thursday, March 27, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce office at 1090 Montgomery Highway.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “family putt-putt event” called Mini Masters on Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be prizes, food and vendors. Part of the proceeds will go to the Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement group at Vestavia Hills High School, which raises money to support the adolescent and young adult oncology research program at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. To sign up a team, email tracy@vestaviahills.org.

CLOSINGS

The Mia Moda clothing and gift boutique closed its brick-and-mortar store at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 105, in the Park South Plaza shopping center on Jan. 30. Owner Tammy Flowers said she’s going into semi-retirement and will operate Mia Moda as an online business only from this point forward to allow her more flexibility with her time. Flowers said Mia Moda has been in business for 22 years and in Park South Plaza since 2009.