Vestavia Hills business happenings: June 2026

COMING SOON

Khaled Almansoob plans to open a Yemeni coffee house called Qahwah House in a spot at 3965 Crosshaven Drive in Cahaba Heights, between Milo’s Hamburgers and Cahaba Dermatology. Almansoob said in a news release he, unlike traditional cafes built for speed and quick turnover, aims to create a space where people can gather, connect and experience authentic Yemeni coffee culture. Yemeni coffee beans are grown on high terraces and dried under the sun for up to 45 days without industrial machinery. This traditional process creates a bold, fruity and earthy flavor profile that is distinct, according to a news release from Qahwah House. Rather than using flavored syrups, Yemeni coffee integrates natural spices like cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and clove directly into the brewing process. Qahwah House also serves qishr (a tea-like drink made from dried coffee cherry husks rather than the beans), mofawar (a medium-roasted coffee blended with spices and cream or condensed milk) and adeni tea (a spiced black tea prepared with milk).

Expand Shane Smith

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

After nearly 10 years in Homewood, Steel City Law/Callaway Smith has moved to Vestavia Hills. The law practice now is at 512 Montgomery Highway, Suite 200. Steel City Law was started by Shane Smith in early 2017. The practice is devoted to divorce and family law. Smith previously served as an attorney for Legal Services Alabama, Lloyd & Hogan P.C. and was a shareholder at White Arnold & Dowd. Smith has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi and law degree from the Birmingham School of Law.

facebook.com/tshanesmithlaw, 205-607-0225

NEW OWNERS

Grandview Health, an affiliate of Community Health Systems, has signed an agreement to acquire majority ownership in the Surgical Institute of Alabama at 1021 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, giving Grandview Health four outpatient surgery centers. The Surgical Institute of Alabama, founded by Dr. Swaid Swaid, performs more than 8,000 surgery cases per year and has six operating rooms, two procedure rooms, nine pre-operation beds and nine post-acute care beds. Surgical specialists practicing there deliver neurospine, orthospine, orthopedics, total joint reconstruction, general, urology and pain management procedures. The deal was expected to close in the second quarter of this year. Grandview Health also operates the Birmingham Musculoskeletal Institute, which opened in April, as well as the Grandview Urology Surgery Center and Grandview Endoscopy Center on the campus of Grandview Medical Center off U.S. 280. This deal will give Community Health Systems a total of 37 ambulatory surgery centers.

siaasc.com, 205-421-4803

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

A proposal for a New Day Car Wash at 2534 Rocky Ridge Road, directly north of the Publix shopping center, and a Bullet coffee shop at 2530 Rocky Ridge Road has been withdrawn after significant opposition from the surrounding community. The car wash was proposed by LIV Development, while the coffee shop was proposed to be developed by GenRev Properties. The development on 2.4 acres would have replaced an office building and required approval by the Vestavia Hills City Council. An effort to address concerns at an April 27 community meeting was unsuccessful, prompting the developers to remove their application with the city.

PERSONNEL MOVES

Susi Kozelek Smith, the general manager at Davenport’s Pizza Palace in Mountain Brook, now is also leading the team at the Davenport’s location in the Vestavia Hills City Center at 700 Montgomery Highway, Suite 193.

davenportspizza.com, 205-407-4747

ANNIVERSARIES

Murphree’s Market and Garden Center at 4212 Dolly Ridge Road in Cahaba Heights is planning a 50th anniversary celebration in June. Gene and Kathy Murphree opened the market in July 1976 and now share ownership of it with their son, Brad Murphree. The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables and seasonal flowers and plants. Food offerings include garden-fresh nectarines, six varieties of apples, oranges, bananas, kiwi, strawberries, avocados, zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, okra, corn (silver queen and yellow), carrots, lettuce (three varieties), spinach, celery, cucumbers, bell peppers, broccoli, sweet potatoes, Georgia pecans, walnuts, cashews, almonds and more. The market has more than 20 varieties of jams, jellies and preserves, as well as salad dressings and barbecue sauces. It also carries a wide selection of pottery and chimeneas of all shapes and sizes, including glazed and Mexican style. The garden center offers mulch, potting mix and locally made, pressure-treated outdoor furniture.

murphreesmarket.com, 205-967-8590

Milo’s Hamburgers, with locations in Vestavia Hills at 1449 Montgomery Highway and 3965 Crosshaven Drive, Suite 101, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

miloshamburgers.com, 205-823-6456 and 205-637-3535