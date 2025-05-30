Vestavia Hills Business Happenings: June 2025

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People eat at the new Waldo's Chicken & Beer at 1463 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

NOW OPEN

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer opened on May 13 at its new location at 1463 Montgomery Highway. The new building has 4,300 square feet of space and can seat about 100 people inside and about 50 in an outdoor seating area, owner Casey Atherton said. The restaurant also has a drive-through. The menu includes fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, rotisserie chicken, salads, biscuits, onion rings, fried pickles, wings and loaded nachos, french fries, potato wedges, macaroni and cheese, white beans, collard greens, cole slaw and tomato cucumber salad. Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Atherton also owns the Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights.

205-947-1252, waldoschicken.com/highway-31-al

Big Bad Breakfast opened its third Birmingham-area location at 1467 Montgomery Highway on May 13. The

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Big Bad Breakfast opened its new location at 1467 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

restaurant chain started by James Beard Award-winning chef John Currence serves a full breakfast and lunch menu that includes eggs, bacon, hash browns, grits, biscuits, sausage, country ham, fresh fruit, a “biscuit crumble,” shrimp ‘n’ grits, shrimp po’boy, oyster scramble, oyster po’boy, chicken biscuits, biscuits and gravy, steak, skillet dishes, omelets, pancakes, waffles, french toast, oatmeal, toast, granola, yogurt, burgers, other sandwiches, chicken fingers, french fries, gravy and roasted turkey. Other locations in the metro area include in the Greystone area of Hoover and in Homewood, and other locations in Alabama include Florence, Madison, Mobile and Tuscaloosa. The chain also has 17 other locations in Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. Operating hours of the Vestavia Hills location are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

205-685-2774, bigbadbreakfast.com

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Guthrie's chicken finger restaurant at 1437 Montgomery Highway opened on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. This photo was taken on their second day open.

Guthrie’s on May 13 opened its new 2,200-square-foot fast-food chicken finger restaurant at 1437 Montgomery Highway. The restaurant was built on the former site of the Hardee’s restaurant between Hollywood Outdoor Living and Vestavia Bowl. The Hardee’s was torn down. The new restaurant will seat about 35 people, the construction superintendent said. This is the 31st Guthrie’s in Alabama. The chain is now in 34 states.

205-739-2193, guthries.com

Elite Skin has opened a new dermatology office at 1360 Montgomery Highway, Suite 114, in the Vestridge

Expand Photos from Elite Skin website Dr. Daniel Bergman and Dr. Jo Herzog are part of the team at the new Elite Skin office in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Commons shopping center. The practice includes Dr. Daniel Bergman, who is double board-certified in dermatology and micrographic surgery and cutaneous oncology, and Dr. Jo Herzog, who is past president of Alabama Dermatology Society, as well as physician assistant Payton Patel and certified nurse practitioner Angela Spears. The practice specializes in advanced surgical dermatology that includes skin cancer treatments and reconstructive procedures, with a focus on Mohs micrographic surgery. The practice also provides skin checks and treats sun damage, acne, rosacea, eczema, dandruff and psoriasis. Cosmetic services include chemical peels, neuromodulators (such as Botox), dermal fillers and laser treatments.

205-379-0900, eliteskin.health

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Society Wellness and Skin Spa held a grand opening at 1401 Montgomery Highway, Suite 101, on May 3, 2025.

Society Wellness and Skin Spa held a grand opening on May 3 at 1401 Montgomery Highway, Suite 101, next to Vicki’s Amish Traditions. The spa offers services in weight loss, skin rejuvenation, body sculpting, dermaplaning exfoliation, customized facial treatments and hair restoration.

205-644-7401, societywellnessandskinspa.com

HomeRN opened in Vestavia Hills in April to serve Vestavia Hills, Hoover and surrounding areas with in-home concierge care. Private-pay services include caregiving, nursing, IV therapy, urgent care and vitamin injections. This location of HomeRN is owned by twin sisters Emily Harmon and Alyssa Weyandt, who were born in Austin,

Expand Photo courtesy of HomeRN Care Emily Harmon and her twin sister, Alyssa Weyandt, have started a location of HomeRN Care in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, with a primary service area of Vestavia Hills and Hoover.

Texas, and raised in Hoover. Harmon earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Auburn University. Her career was dedicated to critical care, and she has spent the past 10 years specializing in hospice and palliative care, including bedside nursing to leadership positions. Weyandt, a Vestavia Hills resident, also obtained a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Auburn. She began her nursing career in cardiology at St. Vincent’s Birmingham, where she worked for seven years before transitioning to a home IV infusion company. Most recently, she cared for patients and their loved ones at Compassus Hospice. During her nine years in hospice, she gained extensive experience caring for people with a variety of diagnoses, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, stroke and cognitive conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

205-725-9158, homerncare.com/hoovervestavia

Mark’s Mart opened its new Vestavia Hills location at 2501 Rocky Ridge Road in late April. The store is in the

Expand Photo from Mark's Mark website Mark's Mart chicken swirls are made of boneless chicken breast, beef, bacon and special seasoning.

former 3,700-square-foot location of the Twisted Root Burger Co. The owner, Brian King, said his family has had a similar store in Selma since 1978 and opened a second store in Northport in 2019. The store specializes in pre-packaged grilled items such as ribs, sirloin, pork chops and chicken swirls but also carries items such as twice-baked potatoes, dips, stuffed mushrooms, homemade cinnamon rolls, honey and candles, King said. Most items are designed for carryout and quick home cooking, but there also are tables for people to eat some items on site such as barbecue sandwiches, he said. The store also sells wine.

205-593-4713, chickenswirl.com

COMING SOON

Feathers Boutique, a women’s clothing boutique, is getting ready to open in the former Mia Moda boutique space at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 105, in the Park South Plaza shopping center, between the Gary Anthony Salon and Diplomat Deli.

RELOCATIONS

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson River Bank and Trust has begun renovations on the former CVS Pharmacy building at 1100 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, so it relocate its Birmingham region headquarters from the Park South Plaza shopping center about 1.3 miles south on U.S. 31. This is how the building looked on Monday, May 12, 2025.

River Bank and Trust in May began renovations of the former CVS Pharmacy building at 1100 Montgomery Highway so it can relocate its Birmingham region office from the Park South Plaza in Vestavia Hills to the former CVS site about 1.3 miles to the north. The bank chose the former CVS Pharmacy site because it will allow it to have a drive-through and almost double its space from 5,700 square feet to 11,000 square feet, Birmingham region President Brian Ethridge said. The current office in Park South Plaza has 17 employees based there, and the plan is to add six or seven more people at the new location, Ethridge said. The former CVS Pharmacy building hopefully won’t look like a former pharmacy when renovations are complete, Ethridge said. “I don’t want it to look anything like a remodeled CVS.” The entrance to the building will be moved away from the corner, and the drive-through will be moved from the back (west) of the building to the south side of the building, he said. The goal is to be moved into the new building and open in the fourth quarter of this year, he said. Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood handled redesign plans. River Bank and Trust also is looking to add other branches in the Birmingham area, Ethridge said.

205-588-0500, riverbankandtrust.com

Personnel Moves

Expand Photo courtesy of YMCA of Greater Birmingham YMCA of Greater Birmingham names Chad Zaucha as new CEO. He brings 20+ years of experience and will succeed longtime leader Dan Pile on June 2.

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham has named Chad Zaucha its new president and CEO. Zaucha brings more than 20 years of YMCA leadership experience and most recently served as CEO of the YMCA of Muncie, Indiana. He will succeed Dan Pile, who retired earlier this month.

205-324-4563, ymcabham.org

Sharp Wellness has added Dr. Rachel McCullough at its office at 3109 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 205. McCullough works with adults and couples experiencing a wide variety of concerns such as depression, anxiety, relationship concerns, grief and loss, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, fertility concerns, pregnancy/postpartum issues and parenting. She is in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama network of providers.

Expand Photo courtesy of Sharp Wellness Dr. Rachel McCullough has joined as a counselor at Sharp Wellness in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

205-383-6650, sharpwellnessandcounseling.com

Expand Photo courtesy of Davis Architects Courtney Pittman, a resident of Vestavia Hills for 12 years, has been named the first female president of Davis Architects.

Courtney Pittman, a resident of Vestavia Hills for 12 years, has been named the first female president of Davis Architects, Alabama’s oldest continually operating architecture firm. She is replacing Neil Davis, who after 48 years with the firm is transitioning to the role of board chairman. In conjunction with the change, Davis Architects is pursuing certification as a women’s business enterprise, a milestone that is meaningful to Davis because his late mother, Helen Sellers Davis, was Alabama’s first licensed female architect in 1936. Pittman has been a licensed architect with the firm for more than 20 years. She earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture from Auburn University. Originally from Mobile, Pittman began her career in Charlotte before returning to Alabama in 2003. She has led impactful projects across education, the arts, athletics and civic spaces, always with a focus on wellness, sustainability and collaboration. Active in both industry and community leadership, she serves on boards for the Cahaba River Society and the University of Alabama’s College of Engineering.

205-332-7482, dadot.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Expand Photo courtesy of Sharp Wellness Drew Richard is a marriage and family therapy counselor at Sharp Wellness in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Drew Richard, a marriage and family therapy counselor at Sharp Wellness at 3109 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 205, has started accepting patients with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama insurance. Richard works with individuals, couples and families to address anxiety, anger, self-esteem and trauma. She also is extensively trained in working with perinatal and postpartum-related mental health issues (anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder), parenting and co-parenting issues and lack of connection due to intimacy issues.

205-383-6650, sharpwellnessandcounseling.com

ANNIVERSARY

The Gameday Men’s Health testosterone replacement therapy clinic at 4505 Pine Tree Circle in Vestavia Hills recently celebrated its first anniversary. Services also include erectile dysfunction treatment, shockwave therapy, testosterone cypionate injections, HGH therapy for men, hormone pellet therapy, vitamin wellness, P shots, GLP-1 medication and weight loss services, and medical weight loss services.

205-382-8843, gamedaymenshealth.com/vestavia-hills/

CLOSING

The NAPA Auto Parts store at 1477 Montgomery Highway has closed.