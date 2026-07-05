Vestavia Hills business happenings

NOW OPEN

The Farm Market opened at Andy’s Garden Center in May to create a centralized location for all of Andy’s offerings after closing its other Vestavia Hills location. The development creates an all-in-one hub where visitors can shop for plants, seasonal offerings, southern produce and specialty items. Andy’s Farm Market is at 3351 Morgan Drive and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

205-824-0233, andysgardencenter.com

COMING SOON

The Well and Co., a dual-concept home décor boutique and specialty coffee shop serving Cala coffee, is set to open at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 119, in Park South Plaza this summer.

thewellandcobham.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Pat Martin’s BBQ “Life of Fire” television series was awarded bronze in the “Series: Food & Beverage” category in the 47th Annual Telly Awards. The series airs on Outdoor Channel and follows Martin, founder of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint located at 3029 Pump House Road, as he travels across the country to meet people who have mastered the old methods of barbecue and live-fire cooking.

205-715-8999, martinsbbqjoint.com

Marky’s Kitchen, located at 3134 Cahaba Heights Road, has rebranded as ZOZO’s Kitchen. The eatery is owned by the Cassimus family, who founded Zoe’s Kitchen. It serves menu items that are familiar to past Zoe’s guests, like roll-ups, the gruben, Greek salad, kabobs and more. ZOZO’s also has locations in Homewood and Tuscaloosa.

205-206-9036, zozoskitchen.com

Planet Fitness, located at 700 Montgomery Highway, Suite 138, kicked off its annual high school summer pass program, which allows teens ages 14 to 19 to work out for free at its locations until Aug. 31. Teens can register online and receive access to strength equipment, cardio machines, stretching areas and free fitness training from certified trainers. The program allows teens to focus on their mental and physical wellness during the summer break. Participants are also given access to the Planet Fitness mobile app, which provides digital workout content.

205-208-0398, planetfitness.com/summerpass

ANNIVERSARIES

Expand Photo courtesy of Bistro V Photo Courtesy of Bistro V

Bistro V, located at 521 Montgomery Highway, recently celebrated its 16th anniversary of serving elevated southern dishes and spirits, from po’boys and shrimp and grits to fried green tomato BLTs. Co-owner Emily Tuttle and her business partner Jeremy Downey worked together at City Hall Diner and wanted to open their business in the same location after the diner closed. Bistro V is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m.

205-823-1505, bistro-v.com

Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church started with a community of 40 people worshiping in a trailer in 1973 and is now celebrating its 53rd anniversary. Located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive, the church’s summer Sunday worship schedule is at 8 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. The worship service can also be streamed online.

205-967-8786, ssechurch.org

CLOSINGS

Red Lobster, located at 1030 Montgomery Highway, permanently closed on May 24 after decades of service to the city. The restaurant opened in Vestavia in the 1970s and was reportedly one of the first Red Lobsters to open in Alabama. Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in May 2024 and closed about 130 locations across the country. The closest Red Lobster is now at 3535 Roosevelt Blvd. in Trussville.

redlobster.com