Vestavia Hills Business Happenings: July 2025

NOW OPEN

× Expand Bangkok Street Foods

Bangkok Street Foods recently opened a new Thai restaurant at 3735 Corporate Woods Drive, Suite 113, in Liberty Park. 205-706-2563

COMING SOON

Expand Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming

A new pet supply and grooming facility is coming to the Patchwork Farms development in Vestavia Hills. The shop, to be called Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, will be located in the former Papa Murphy’s pizza restaurant at 3056 Healthy Way, Suite 140, between the Smoothie King and Kumon Math and Reading Center, near Publix and Lifetime Fitness. It will offer grooming services for pets as well as a gourmet bakery stocked with gourmet, all-natural treats and premium pet food options.

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Knit Happenz has relocated from 2126 Columbiana Road to 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 112, in The Shops at Oak Park shopping center, in the space formerly occupied by Rocky Ridge Chiropractic. The owner is Holly Tenison. The business is celebrating its 40th anniversary and offers yarn and accessories for knitting and crocheting, as well as help with knitting and crocheting projects. Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and also 4-7 p.m. Thursday. 205-822-7875

PERSONNEL MOVES

Expand Daniel Wisniewski

Daniel Wisniewski has joined the Massey, Stotser & Nichols law firm, which has offices in Vestavia Hills and Trussville. Wisniewski joins the firm as a partner in the governmental representation and business law areas. He has more than a decade of in-house experience in municipal law, administrative matters and litigation in state and federal courts. He primarily represents municipalities and individuals involved in civil litigation. Before joining Massey, Stotser and Nichols, he most recently served in the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, where his duties included authoring published opinions on legal questions submitted by municipalities, regulatory boards, state agencies, legislative committees and other public officials. Massey, Stotser and Nichols’ office in Vestavia Hills is at 3109 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 215. 205-838-9000

Expand Dr. Sarah Flanagan

Dr. Sarah Flanagan is the new dentist at Vestavia Dental at 2496 Rocky Ridge Road, replacing Dr. Edgar Luna in April. Flanagan is a member of the American Dental Association, the Alabama Dental Association, the Birmingham District Dental Association and the American Academy of Facial Esthetics. She and her husband have two young sons. They are members of Canterbury United Methodist Church. Luna had been with Vestavia Dental since 2023. 205-822-6669

Ashley Vercher has joined the RealtySouth team at RealtySouth’s Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. 205-218-1967