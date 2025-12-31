Vestavia Hills Business Happenings: January 2026

NOW OPEN

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Maddie Maners and Abbey Crump of Calista Esthetics Studio in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Abbey Crump-Crook has opened Calista Esthetics Studio in about 900 square feet at 3254 Cahaba Heights Road, behind Doodles. A ribbon cutting was held Dec. 11. Crump-Crook previously was inside Phenix Salon Suites at 3036 Healthy Way as SimplyAbbey Esthetics. Her other esthetician is Maddie Maners. The studio’s services include everything from customized skin care to lash and brow artistry, spray tans, hydrafacials, microneedling, dermaplaning, skin peels, waxing and botox. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. vagaro.com/calistaestheticsstudio, 205-522-9332

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will be moving its 2026 luncheon meetings away from the Vestavia Country Club due to renovations happening at the country club. Instead, the chamber will rotate meeting locations. Here is the schedule:

Jan. 12: Vestavia Hills Civic Center

Feb. 10: Vestavia Hills Methodist Church

March 10: Mountaintop Church

April 14: Old Overton Club

May 12: Vestavia Hills Baptist Church

June 9: The Church at Liberty Park

July: No luncheon

Aug. 11: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Sept. 8: Vestavia Hills Methodist Church

Oct. 13: Shades Mountain Baptist Church

Nov. 10: Mountaintop Church

Dec. 8: Old Overton Club

business.vestaviahills.org, 205-823-5011

AmFirst, which has a branch in Vestavia Hills at 1112 Montgomery Highway, in December awarded 14 grants, totaling more than $60,000, to organizations across Alabama. The grants ranged from $2,500 to $7,500 and included: $7,500 to the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama for its education and career pathways program; $5,000 to Blanket Fort Hope for its nutritional health program; $5,000 to Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank for its Walk-in Wednesday program; $5,000 to the Hoover Public Library for its summer feeding program; $5,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile for its Taste of Hope Family Meals program; $5,000 to Shelby Emergency Assistance for its utility assistance program; $5,000 to Smile-A-Mile for general programming; $5,000 to The Link of Cullman County for its Onward Workforce program; $5,000 to Three Hots and a Cot for a mattress refresh at its veterans’ center; $2,500 to Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center for its “Restore” pillar programming; $2,500 to Christian Love Pantry for holiday food distributions; $2,500 to the College Choice Foundation for its Bateman Scholars program; $2,500 to The Power of Life Foundation for its community-based programs and $2,500 to United Ability for its pre-apprentice training initiative. amfirst.org, 205-582-5270

Community Bank, which has an office at 8001 Liberty Parkway in Vestavia Hills, announced in December that the bank has surpassed $5 billion in total assets. Over 120 years, the bank has grown to 56 offices with more than 850 team members across Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. Communitybank.net, 205-747-3200

PERSONNEL MOVES

Expand Hank Marks Hank Marks Hank Marks

Hank Marks has joined River Financial Services, River Bank & Trust’s division that provides access to investment services through StoneX Wealth Management. As senior vice president and financial advisor, Marks will serve clients in the bank’s Birmingham Region, which includes the Birmingham, Clanton and Tuscaloosa markets. Marks has nearly 25 years of experience, working in trading, investment oversight and advisory roles. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Birmingham-Southern College. Active in his community, Marks serves as a youth basketball commissioner for Mountain Brook Athletics and a member of the Canterbury Child Development Center Advisory Board. He also volunteers with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and Rise Against Hunger. He and his wife, Shannon, have two sons, Henry and John William. They live in Mountain Brook and are active members of Canterbury United Methodist Church.