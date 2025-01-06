Vestavia Hills Business Happenings January 2025

Now open

Jessica Armstrong, Denise Boley and Richard Edge in December opened Miss Astrid’s Tavern, a chef-inspired Southern food restaurant, in the former location of The Fig restaurant at 3160 Pipeline Road (in the back of Resultz Day Salon, which is owned by Boley) in Cahaba Heights. Armstrong is the executive chef. She previously worked for Yellow Bicycle Catering and was the chef de cuisine at Cellar 91 and the restaurant at Greystone Country Club, and she worked as the executive banquet chef at Vestavia Country Club and executive chef at Anniston Country Club. For the past five years, she has run her own catering business called Girl Boss Cookin’. This is her first brick-and-mortar location. Miss Astrid’s Tavern is named after the late Astrid Smyer, who was Edge’s mother, a longtime resident of the Cahaba Heights community. Hours for Miss Astrid’s Tavern are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch Tuesday-Friday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. for dinner Wednesday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for brunch Saturday-Sunday.

205-644-3690, “Miss Astrid’s Tavern” on Facebook

The Vestavia Hills location of Burn Boot Camp at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 133, had an open house on Dec. 8 and started soft opening camps on Dec. 16. A grand opening special of four weeks for $69 goes from Jan. 6 to Feb. 1. 205-717-8805

News and Accomplishments

Sanders Capital Partners, a real estate acquisition and development firm based at 2015 Stonegate Trail #105 in Vestavia Hills, has recently completed the $9.3 million acquisition of Mutual Savings Credit Union leased properties in Alabama, which include the credit union’s 28,025-square-foot headquarters at 2040 Valleydale Road and branches in Alexander City, Clanton, Selma and Brookwood. Mutual Savings Credit Union continued to operate without interruption. The credit union also has branches in Riverchase, Calera and Pelham. Since its inception in 2015, Sanders Capital Partners has built its portfolio by strategically acquiring and developing properties in the southeastern, midwestern and southwestern United States. 205-370-7944

The Sanders Trust, a health care real estate investment and development company based at 1000 Urban Center Drive #675 in Vestavia Hills, has completed the 66,000-square-foot, 60-bed Mercy Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. The two-story hospital opened its doors in November and features all private rooms as well as a 12-bed secured brain injury unit with private dining and a therapy gym. The project was a joint venture between Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health, and Mercy Health. 205-298-0809

Personnel Moves

Roger Jenkins, whose term as a director and CEO of Murphy Oil Corp. was set to end on Dec. 31, has been appointed to serve on the board of directors of Regions Financial Corp. and its subsidiary Regions Bank, which has branches in Vestavia Hills at 529 Montgomery Highway and 3172 Heights Village. Jenkins’ term on the Regions boards was to begin Jan. 1. He will be one of 14 board members and will serve on the risk and technology committees. Jenkins has been with Murphy Oil since 2001. In 2013, he was elevated to serve as director, president and CEO of the organization. Though retiring Dec. 31, 2024, Jenkins will remain in an advisory role for Murphy Oil until Dec. 31, 2025. Prior to serving Murphy Oil, Jenkins had a 17-year career with Texaco. 205-766-8510