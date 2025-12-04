Vestavia Hills business happenings: December 2025

NOW OPEN

The Trellis Nursery has opened as a boutique garden center at 3128 Blue Lake Drive, with T.J. Douglas as operations lead. 205-593-4149

Zachary Janczak recently relocated from New York and opened Vestavia Web Design at 3090 U.S. 280. The business offers digital marketing and website services. 205-236-2239

The Dean Building held a ribbon cutting for its coworking space at 4553 Pine Tree Circle in early November. Amenities include coworking space, more than 26 meeting rooms, a golf simulator, putting green, green space, dedicated fiber, 24/7 access and security, business addresses, free coffee, printing services and member events. 205-400-9644

The Neptune Society, a cremation services provider, held a ribbon cutting in early November for its new office at 3439 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 500. 205-858-5954

COMING SOON

Mason Music plans to open its seventh location at 1018 Montgomery Highway on Jan. 5. The new studio will share space with the Birmingham School of Photography. The new location will include two lesson rooms and a shared lobby space. Lessons will be offered Monday through Friday 1-8 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. A no-obligation waiting list has already been established. It will be the company’s second location in Vestavia Hills, joining the original studio at 3187 Cahaba Heights Road. Owner and CEO Will Mason has been a resident of Vestavia Hills for 16 years. Founded in 2012, Mason Music provides private lessons on guitar, piano, voice and drums for all ages, as well as summer music camps, recitals and its youth performance program called Rock Band League.

America’s Thrift Stores plans to open a new donation center at 1457 Montgomery Highway, in the former Benjamin Moore Preserve Paints space next to Pep Boys Auto Service & Tires.

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Regions Bank, which operates Vestavia Hills branches at 3172 Heights Village and 529 Montgomery Highway, was named one of the 100 most trusted brands for ethics by MarketBeat. The financial media company surveyed 3,012 respondents nationwide, and Regions Bank ranked 53rd on the most trusted list. “Through its ‘Next Step’ programs and small business outreach, it invests directly in local resilience rather than Wall Street trends,” MarketBeat said. “Alabamians tend to value dependability and integrity — and Regions has built its reputation by practicing both in plain sight.” Milo’s Tea Co., based in Bessemer, ranked No. 20. Red Land Cotton, based in Moulton, ranked No. 82. 205-766-8700 and 205-766-8510

The Vestavia Hills City Council recently approved the transfer of a license to sell alcoholic beverages at 633 Montgomery Highway to Spice Zen Vestavia, which is doing business as The Local restaurant and bar. The listed executives are Pallavia Sunkavalli and Kanti Kiran Sunkavalli.

PERSONNEL

Realtor Tish Tillis has joined the RealtySouth Over the Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. 205-910-7567

ANNIVERSARIES

November marked the first anniversary of UAB Medicine’s acquisition of the St. Vincent’s Health System. The $450 million acquisition was the largest in the history of the University of Alabama System and brought five hospitals and more than 5,200 associates into the UAB Medicine family. The integration made UAB Medicine the largest health system in Alabama, with an additional 872 licensed beds across UAB St. Vincent’s five campuses. In Vestavia Hills, UAB St. Vincent’s operates an urgent care center at 3140 Cahaba Heights Road, primary care clinics at 3140 Cahaba Heights Road and 200 Montgomery Highway, Suite 100, and a cardiothoracic surgery center at 3056 Healthy Way, Suite 100. Since the acquisition, UAB Medicine has invested heavily in technology, facilities and infrastructure across UAB St. Vincent’s campuses. Improvements include upgraded imaging equipment such as new CT and MRI machines, cosmetic enhancements to patient and physician spaces, and continuing to plan for an ambulatory surgery center over the next 12 months.

Baptist Health recently marked its first anniversary as part of the Orlando Health system. The company’s operations in or near Vestavia Hills include primary care, orthopedic, sports medicine and cardiovascular clinics at 200 Montgomery Highway, Suite 225, primary care and cardiovascular clinics at 3980 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 102, and Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital at 2010 Brookwood Medical Center Drive. 205-725-6800