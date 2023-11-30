Vestavia Hills Business Happenings December 2023

Coming Soon

Adrian Yvette Beauty is under construction at 4851 Cahaba River Road, in the shopping center at the corner of Cahaba River Road and Colony Park Drive. 205-887-3402

The Great Greek Grill, a new eatery serving authentic Mediterranean cuisine, will be moving into the former Zoës Kitchen location at Vestavia City Center and is expected to open by early December.

A New Day Car Wash is under construction at 4740 Cahaba River Road.

Relocations and Renovations

The Arbors at Cahaba River Apartments complex at 50 Cahaba River Parc (off Cahaba Park Drive between Vestavia Hills and Birmingham) is under renovations. The renovation work includes new breezeway floors, a renovated office, renovated movie room, new pickleball court, new year-round pool, two fire pits and a new dog park, according to renovation manager Demetrick Harvell and assistant manager Diamond Wiley with the Pegasus Residential property management company. 205-656-3682

Personnel Moves

Sha’Kayla Harris has joined RealtySouth as a real estate agent at the company’s over-the-mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. 503-896-7940

Anniversaries

Magic City Needlepoint, 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 121, is celebrating four years in Vestavia Hills. Created with the idea of bringing back the art of needlepoint, the store specializes in helping customers create family heirloom pieces, unique gift items and home decor. The boutique stocks the latest hand-painted canvases, a wide selection of fibers and threads, as well as accessories. 205-721-7277

Compassionate Crossings is celebrating its first anniversary. Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, founded the business to offer pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and gives pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747

Community Bank is celebrating two years since opening its location at 8001 Liberty Parkway. 205-709-8950

The UPS Store at 732 Montgomery Highway will celebrate its 24th anniversary on Dec. 1. 205-978-0770

Minette Boutique, 3118 Bellwood Drive, Suite 120, recently celebrated their five-year anniversary. The Vestavia Chamber of Commerce helped them celebrate with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 18. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.