Vestavia Hills Business Happenings: April 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Drip Suites Drip Suites offers IV drips with vitamins and hydration.

NOW OPEN

Drip Suites, a business that offers people vitamins and hydration through an IV drip, in mid-March started operating within the three Phenix Salon Suites locations in the Vestavia City Center at 790 Montgomery Highway, Suite 108, Patchwork Farms at 3036 Healthy Way and The Colonnade at 3411 Colonnade Parkway. Customers can get an IV drip while they are getting their haircut or make an appointment just for the IV drip, said Dennis Daughety, owner of the three Phenix Salon Suites. The cost for the IV drips ranges from $90 to $275, he said. The owner/operator of Drip Suites is Shannon Cook.

855-464-9378, dripsuites.com

Iconic Spa, a body sculpting business owned and operated by Neal Karski, in mid-March started operating at the Phenix Salon Suites in the Vestavia Hills City Center at 790 Montgomery Highway, Suite 108.

773-691-6143, iconicspa.com

EXPANSIONS & RELOCATIONS

× Expand The Golffice offers three golf simulator bays for rent at 1442 Montgomery Highway, Suite 100, in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Golffice indoor golf simulator business at 1442 Montgomery Highway, Suite 100, has expanded from one golf simulation bay to three bays, taking up the bottom floor of the Weber Mortgage building. Customers can rent the golf bays for anywhere from 30 minutes to four hours. The cost is $39 per hour Monday-Thursday and $49 per hour Friday-Sunday. The Golffice also in early January opened a second location in Trussville at 3575 Vann Road and in March opened a third location in the Inverness area at 522 Cahaba Park Circle. The Trussville facility also has three bays, and the Inverness area facility has four bays, manager Jack Weber said. All three locations are available by appointment only 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. There is no staff present during the rental period, and customers bring their own golf clubs, food and drinks.

205-810-2245, thegolffice.com

NEWS & ACCOMPLISHMENTS

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Local - Bourbon House and Eatery A menu item from The Local - Bourbon House and Eatery in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Hillside Music & Que, which recently reopened at 633 Montgomery Highway under new ownership after closing in October, has changed its name to The Local - Bourbon House & Eatery, executive chef JP Holland said. The restaurant, which previously had a barbecue focus, now will have a broader menu that will include smash burgers, tacos and Southern comfort foods, Holland said.

The Local – Bourbon House and Eatery on Facebook

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce’s Business Development Committee is scheduled to meet on April 24 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the chamber’s conference room at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway. Business people are invited to learn about new things happening in the business community and are asked to help develop ideas about how to build a better community.

205-823-5011, vestaviahills.org

ANNIVERSARIES

B. Happy on March 7 celebrated its second anniversary at 3124 Heights Village. The gift shop is owned and run by Beth Dorsett and Krista Dickinson. The merchandise includes bags and luggage, apparel and accessories, bath and body items, candles, linens, tabletop décor and jewelry.

205-362-6868, shopbhappy.com