Vestavia Hills Battle of the Birds enters week 2 with 13 contenders left

× Expand Photos from Milo's website and Troup's Pizza Facebook page Chiicken fingers from Milo's and wings from Troup's Pizza

Nearly 400 people voted in the first round of the Vestavia Hills Battle of the Birds to determine who serves the best chicken in town, and now the contest heads into week two with a narrower field of contestants.

There were 28 restaurants and grocery delis in round one, but voting Feb. 23-March 1 got the field down to 13 (all restaurants). Remaining contenders are Baumhower’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Guthrie’s, Martin’s Bar-B-Que, Milo’s, Moe’s Original Bar B Que, Mudtown Eat and Drink, The Local, The Ridge Eat and Drink, Troup’s, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer and Zaxby’s.

Voting for round two will go through March 8, when the field will be narrowed down to the Final Four, said Tracy Thornton, director of membership and marketing for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, which is organizing the contest.

Between March 9 and March 15, voters will pick the final two contestants, and voters will narrow it down to the winner March 16-20, with the top bird being crowned champion on March 20.

Voting takes place on the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Facebook page in the comments.