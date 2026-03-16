Vestavia Hills Battle of the Birds down to 3 chicken contenders

× Expand Images from respective restaurant websites Chicken finalists in the Vestavia Hills Battle of the Birds contest are, from left, Baumhower's, Zaxby's and Waldo's Chicken & Beer.

And then there were three.

The Vestavia Hills Battle of the Birds is down to three contenders to see who serves the best chicken in the city, whether it be chicken fingers, wings, rotissierie or some other chicken dish.

Voters last week chose from six contestants and, after 352 votes, have narrowed the field down to Baumhower’s , Waldo’s Chicken & Beer and Zaxby’s.

Voting for this final round will go through the end of the business day Thursday, March 19, and the “top bird” will be announced on Friday, March 20, said Tracy Thornton, the director of membership and marketing for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, which organized the competition.

The contest began Feb. 23 with 28 restaurants and grocery delis as contenders.

Voting takes places on the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Facebook page in the comments.