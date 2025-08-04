Vestavia Hills area event guide: August 2025

SOCIAL MEDIA LUNCH AND LEARN
- Where: Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce conference room, 1090 Montgomery Highway
- When: Wednesday, Aug. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Contact: 205-823-5011
- Web: business.vestaviahills.org/events
- Cost: Free
- Details: The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Lunch & Learn event with Logan McCabe, the co-owner and CEO of Talking Social, a Vestavia Hills-based social media marketing and promotions firm whose mission is to help brands grow their revenue through social media promotion.
VESTAVIA HILLS CHAMBER LUNCHEON
- Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive
- When: Tuesday, Aug. 12, networking at 11:30 a.m.; program noon-1 p.m.
- Contact: 205-823-5011
- Web: business.vestaviahills.org/events
- Cost: $25 through Aug. 7; $30 after Aug. 7
- Details: The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is having its monthly luncheon. Scheduled speakers include Vestavia Hills Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman and Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes, who plan to give a talk on the “healthy tension” between the school system and the city.
VESTAVIA HILLS POLICE FOUNDATION LUNCHEON
- Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive
- When: Wednesday, Aug. 20, lunch at 11:45 a.m.; program begins at noon
- Contact: 205-222-8537 or vhpfndn@gmail.com
- Web: vhpf.org
- Cost: $200 per ticket; $1,500 for table for eight
- Details: The Vestavia Hills Police Foundation is hosting a luncheon honoring U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, who represents Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District. Proceeds will benefit the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation.
PRESERVING OLD PHOTOGRAPHS
- Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest community room, 1221 Montgomery Highway
- When: Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m.
- Contact: 205-348-3000
- Web: olli.ua.edu
- Cost: Free
- Details: The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will have a presentation on preserving old photographs. The talk will cover the pros and cons of various photo storage solutions, including cloud storage and digitization services. For ages 18 and older.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE
- Where: Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce conference room, 1090 Montgomery Highway
- When: Thursday, Aug. 28, 7:30-9 a.m.
- Contact: 205-823-5011
- Web: business.vestaviahills.org/events
- Cost: Free
- Details: The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Business Development Committee invites people to hear about business community updates and help develop ideas to build a better community. Advance registration is requested but not required.
Digital Decluttering
- Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest technology classroom, 1221 Montgomery Highway
- When: Thursday, Aug. 28, 4-5:30 p.m.
- Contact: 205-978-4679
- Web: vestavialibrary.org/tech
- Cost: Free
- Details: A class offering tips for decluttering your computer, mobile devices and all things digital, including files, photos and overloaded email inboxes. Register at vestavialibrary.org/tech or call 205-978-4679.
VESTAVIA HILLS LIBRARY IN THE FOREST
Technology Department
- Aug. 5: Tech Talk: Streaming TV, 4-5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 14: Intermediate Microsoft Excel Part II, 4-5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 21: iPad Basics Part II, 4-5:30 p.m.
- Register at vestavialibrary.org/tech or call 205-978-4679.
Adults
- Aug. 6: Crafter’s, Inc.: Mini Mushroom Terrariums, 11 a.m.
- Aug. 8: Craft Lab: Matted Color Art, 7 p.m.
- Aug. 13: Read & Feed Book Group, 6 p.m.
- Aug. 19: Adult Creative Writing Series, 6 p.m. Register at vestavialibrary.org/adults or email program contact.
Makerspace
- Aug. 4 & 7: Introduction to 3D Printing
- Aug. 11, 14, 21, 25 & 28: Open Maker Lab
- Aug. 11 & 14: Vinyl Cutting 101
- Aug. 25 & 28: Intro to CNC Engraving
- Registration required. For ages 12 and older.
Government Meetings
- Aug. 11: City Council action meeting, 6 p.m.
- Aug. 14: Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m.
- Aug. 18: City Council work session, 5 p.m.
- Aug. 19: Parks and Recreation Board, 7:30 a.m.
- Aug. 25: Board of Education, 4 p.m.
- Aug. 25: City Council action meeting, 6 p.m.