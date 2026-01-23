Vestavia council rezones land for Edgar's Bakery, insurance office

× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills An Edgar's Bakery is planned to be built at 3101 Timberlake Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills City Council this week rezoned two residential properties to accommodate a new Edgar’s Bakery and an insurance office.

An Edgar’s Bakery is planned to be built at 3101 Timberlake Road, just off Cahaba River Road across Timberlake from Slice Pizza & Brew. There is a house there now that is to be torn down to make way for the new bakery, City Manager Jeff Downes said. The bakery is proposed to have 46 parking spaces, and the new zoning is a B-2 business district, records show.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This property at 3101 Timberlake Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, off Cahaba River Road, is proposed to be reazoned from an R-1 residential district to a B-1 business district to accommodate an Edgar's Bakery.

The council also rezoned a house at 4324 Dolly Ridge Road in Cahaba Heights from an R-4 medium-density residential district to an O-1 office park district.

The plan is to renovate the house to accommodate an office for the Kurt Adams insurance agency. A 20-foot-wide landscaping buffer must remain next to any residential area.

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The Vestavia Hills City Council rezoned this property at 4324 Dolly Ridge Road to accommodate an insurance office for Kurt Adams.

In other business Wednesday night, the Vestavia Hills City Council: