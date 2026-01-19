Vestavia City Council to hear rezoning requests for Edgar's Bakery, insurance agency

by

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Wednesday, Jan. 21, is slated to consider requests to rezone two residential properties to accommodate a new Edgar’s Bakery and an insurance office.

The proposed Edgar’s Bakery would be at 3101 Timberlake Road, just off Cahaba River Road across Timberlake from Slice Pizza & Brew. There is a house there now that would be torn down to make way for the new bakery, City Manager Jeff Downes said. The bakery is proposed to have 46 parking spaces, and the zoning being sought is a B-2 business district, records show.

The other property up for rezoning is at 4324 Dolly Ridge Road in Cahaba Heights and currently contains a house that would be renovated to accommodate an office for the Kurt Adams insurance agency.

The rezoning on that property would change from an R-4 medium-density residential district to an O-1 office park district.

Both rezonings were recommended by the Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission in December. Wednesday’s City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

See the full meeting agenda here.