Vestavia City Council to hear rezoning requests for Edgar's Bakery, insurance agency

× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This is a sketch of a proposed Edgar's Bakery at 3101 Timberlake Road in Vestavia Hills, across Timberlake from Slice Pizza & Brew.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Wednesday, Jan. 21, is slated to consider requests to rezone two residential properties to accommodate a new Edgar’s Bakery and an insurance office.

The proposed Edgar’s Bakery would be at 3101 Timberlake Road, just off Cahaba River Road across Timberlake from Slice Pizza & Brew. There is a house there now that would be torn down to make way for the new bakery, City Manager Jeff Downes said. The bakery is proposed to have 46 parking spaces, and the zoning being sought is a B-2 business district, records show.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This property at 3101 Timberlake Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, off Cahaba River Road, is proposed to be reazoned from an R-1 residential district to a B-1 business district to accommodate an Edgar's Bakery.

The other property up for rezoning is at 4324 Dolly Ridge Road in Cahaba Heights and currently contains a house that would be renovated to accommodate an office for the Kurt Adams insurance agency.

The rezoning on that property would change from an R-4 medium-density residential district to an O-1 office park district.

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This house at 4324 Dolly Ridge Road is proposed to be rezoned from an R-4 medium-density residential zone to an O-1 office park district to accommodate an insurance agency.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This property at 4324 Dolly Ridge Road in Cahaba Heights is proposed to be rezoned from an R-4 medium-density residential zone to an O-1 office park district.

Both rezonings were recommended by the Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission in December. Wednesday’s City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

See the full meeting agenda here.