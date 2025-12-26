Vestavia chamber to rotate meeting locations in 2026

×
Photo by Jon Anderson
Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry delivers his 2024 state-of-the-city address to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at the Vestavia Country Club on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.
The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will be moving its 2026 luncheon meetings away from the Vestavia Country Club due to renovations happening at the country club.
Instead, the chamber will rotate meeting locations. Here is the schedule for 2026:
- Jan. 12 — Vestavia Hills Civic Center
- Feb. 10 — Vestavia Hills Methodist Church
- March 10 — Mountaintop Church
- April 14 — Old Overton Club
- May 12 — Vestavia Hills Baptist Church
- June 9 — The Church at Liberty Park
- July — No luncheon
- Aug. 11 — St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
- Sept. 8 — Vestavia Hills Methodist Church
- Oct. 13 — Shades Mountain Baptist Church
- Nov. 10 — Mountaintop Church
- Dec. 8 — Old Overton Club
For more information, call the chamber at 205-823-5011 or visit business.vestaviahills.org.