Vestavia chamber to rotate meeting locations in 2026

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will be moving its 2026 luncheon meetings away from the Vestavia Country Club due to renovations happening at the country club.

Instead, the chamber will rotate meeting locations. Here is the schedule for 2026:

Jan. 12 — Vestavia Hills Civic Center

Feb. 10 — Vestavia Hills Methodist Church

March 10 — Mountaintop Church

April 14 — Old Overton Club

May 12 — Vestavia Hills Baptist Church

June 9 — The Church at Liberty Park

July — No luncheon

Aug. 11 — St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Sept. 8 — Vestavia Hills Methodist Church

Oct. 13 — Shades Mountain Baptist Church

Nov. 10 — Mountaintop Church

Dec. 8 — Old Overton Club

For more information, call the chamber at 205-823-5011 or visit business.vestaviahills.org.