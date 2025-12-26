Vestavia chamber to install 2026 officers, give 2025 awards

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Bill Brunson, the senior pastor at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, center, receives the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce's 2024 Nonprofit Organization of the Year award. he is pictured with chamber Chairman Clabe Dobbs and chamber President and CEO Michelle Hawkins.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will be handing out its annual awards and installing officers and board members for 2026 at the chamber’s Jan. 13 luncheon.

Awards typically given out include honors such as Retail Business of the Year, Service Business of the Year, Nonprofit Organization of the Year, Member of the Year, Board Member of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

The January luncheon is scheduled to be at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway, with networking beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at noon.

Reservations are $25 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8, and $30 for late reservations. Register on the chamber website here.