Vestavia chamber to host social media Lunch and Learn

Photo from Talking Social website
Logan McCabe is the CEO of Talking Social.
Logan McCabe, the co-owner and CEO of Talking Social, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for a Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn event next week.
McCabe’s presentation is titled “Scaling smarter: A data-driven approach to social media.” It will be held in the Chamber of Commerce’s conference room at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thurday, Aug. 7.
Lunch is provided, but registration is requested here.
Talking Social is a Vestavia Hills-based social media marketing and promotions firm whose main mission is to help brands grow their revenue through social media promotion.
For more information, call the chamber at 205-823-5011.