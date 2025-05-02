Vestavia chamber offers Lunch & Learn on 5 most common business owner frustrations

× Expand Images from Vetavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Brock Biersdoerfer will speak on the five most common frustrations of business owners on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is having a spring Lunch & Learn event on Wednesday, May 7, to share how to overcome the five most common frustrations for business owners.

The speaker will be Brock Beirsdoerfer, the founder and owner of The Heavenly Donut Co. The lunchone will be in the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce conference room at 1090 Montgomery Highway from 11:30 am. to 1 p.m.

Lunch is being provided by Pappas’ Grill, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer and The Heavenly Donut Co. Register for the luncheon here.