Vestavia chamber offers Lunch and Learn on caring for aging parents

× Expand Adobe stock photo Happy smiling senior parents with adult daughter drinking tea Senior father and old mother sharing tea and heartfelt conversation with daughter at home at tea time. Elderly parents and beautiful daughter bonding over tea and discussion. Warm daughter embracing from behind her joyful parents while sitting at table and having a good conversation.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is having a Lunch and Learn event focused on caring for aging parents on Thursday, April 2.

There will be a panel discussion in the Dogwood Room at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway at 11:30 a.m.

The event is designed for provide honest conversations combining personal stories and professional advice to help people better understand and prepare for a caregiving role, whether their parents are currently healthy and independent, beginning to need assistance or already in the care of a loved one or health care provider.

Panelists will include financial advisor Patti Black, attorney Avery Brown and Sara Manasco, founder of Concierge Care Management.

Go here to RSVP for the Lunch for the Learn or call the chamber at 205-823-5011 for more information. The chamber requests the RSVP by March 30.