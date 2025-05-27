Vestavia chamber holds ribbon cutting for Mark's Mart Vestavia

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce website A customer checks out at Mark's Mart Vestavia in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday held a ribbon cutting for the new Mark’s Mart Vestavia specialty grocery store that opened recently in the Rocky Ridge community.

The store is in the 3,700-square-foot former location of the Twisted Root Burger Co. at 2501 Rocky Ridge Road.

Owner Brian King said his family has had a similar store in Selma since 1978 and opened a second store in Northport in 2019. The store specializes in pre-packaged grilled items such as ribs, sirloin, pork chops and chicken swirls but also carries items such as twice-baked potatoes, dips, stuffed mushrooms, homemade cinnamon rolls, honey and candles, King said.

Most items are designed for carryout and quick home cooking, but there will be tables for people to eat some items on site such as barbecue sandwiches, he said. The store also will sell wine and received approval to sell alcoholic beverages from the Vestavia Hills City Council on Feb. 10.

For more information about the store offerings, go to chickenswirl.com.