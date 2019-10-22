Vestavia businesses named Alabama Retailer of the Year

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett. Leaf and Petal in Cahaba Heights is one of three Vestavia Hills business announced as winners in the Alabama Retailer of the Year competition.

Several Vestavia Hills businesses were announced today as top-three finishers in the Alabama Retailer of the Year Competition.

In businesses that produce $1 million to $5 million in sales each year, the New York Butcher Shoppe, owned by Jim Moeller, won the silver award.

In businesses that produce $5 million to $20 million each year, Leaf & Petal, owned by Jamie Pursell, won the gold award, while Domino’s Pizza, with two locations in Vestavia, owned by David Dawoud, took home the silver award.

