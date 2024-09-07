Vestavia Business Happenings September 2024

Now Open

× Expand Girlscout Dreamlab

The Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama’s new DreamLab recently opened in the Vestavia Hills City Center. This facility is the largest Girl Scout DreamLab in the country, at 11,300 square feet. The DreamLab offers Scouts six STEM labs, an arts section, a full-scale auditorium with state-of-the-art technology, meeting space for girls and troops, a media center equipped for podcast recording and video production, a mock campsite, rock climbing wall, huddle stations and a retail space for apparel, supplies and more. 800-734-4541

Katy Bridges has opened Advantage Counseling, specializing in sports performance counseling, at 450A Century Park S., Suite 109. With the rate of stress young athletes face, she hopes to help them improve their mindset, game anxiety and ability to manage the strain of competition. She also plans to continue seeing children and adolescents for general mental health services. For more information, potential clients can email advantagecounselingllc@gmail.com. 205-365-5847

Sage Dental has opened a new location in Vestavia Hills at 3066 Healthy Way, Suite 116. The practice offers pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, teeth cleanings, dental implants, dentures, oral surgery and more. 205-383-3703

Coming Soon

Construction has begun on Guthrie's fast-food chicken restaurant at 1437 Montgomery Highway. The restaurant is being built on the former site of the Hardee’s restaurant, between Hollywood Outdoor Living and Vestavia Bowl. The goal is to have the Guthrie’s completed and open by Christmas, said David Coble, the construction superintendent for Ganaway Contractors. The 2,200-square-foot restaurant will seat about 35 people and have a drive-through window, Coble said.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, based in Pasadena, California, plans to open a new restaurant in the Vestavia City Center in October, according to the leasing company for the City Center. The restaurant plans to open in the 3,600-square-foot space formerly occupied by Ironstone Pizza, said Madison Grooms of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. IronStone Pizza closed in 2019. Dave’s Hot Chicken serves chicken tenders and sliders, with seven levels of heat. The restaurant also serves fries, cheese fries, macaroni and cheese, kale slaw, water, tea, soft drinks and milkshakes. The Vestavia City Center and Dave’s Hot Chicken plan a series of events and promotions in conjunction with the grand opening, including free swag bags for the first 100 customers, Grooms said. Dave’s Hot Chicken was founded in 2017 and has grown to at least 200 locations in 32 states, Dubai and Canada, according to the company’s website.

Relocations and Renovations

Postmark Paris Antiques, formerly known as Salon 2412, moved from its previous location in Mountain Brook to 3258 Cahaba Heights Road in December. The store offers hand-curated estate pieces, antique chandeliers, unique lamps, original art pieces and other home decor. The business also has a hair salon at the back of the store, where owner Scott Renshaw continues to see his customers. The business move, name change and expansion came from the desire that Renshaw had to blend the two things he is most passionate about: hair and antiques. Customers can visit the store on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday by appointment only. 205-414-7854

Closings

After 11 years of business, J.P. Holland closed The Fig restaurant at 3160 Cahaba Heights Road on July 28. Holland still owns Watkins Branch Bourbon and Brasserie in Mountain Brook Village and is the new executive chef at Hillside Music & Que (formerly The Palm & Pig) in downtown Vestavia Hills.