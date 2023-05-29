Vestavia Business Happenings - June 2023

Coming Soon

Bandwagon Sports is opening a second location in Cahaba Heights, joining the first location in Homewood. Bandwagon offers sporting goods and community-based apparel. The store will be in Heights Village.

Anniversaries

Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Relocations and Renovations

Rolls Bakery has relocated to 621 Montgomery Highway (next to Donatos Pizza) They offer homemade cinnamon rolls, breakfast and coffee. Saturdays they offer a full-service brunch menu. 205-490-1111