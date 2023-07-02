Vestavia Business Happenings - July 2023

Now Open

Northwestern Mutual is now open in Vestavia Hills at their new location on Urban Center Drive.

Union Home Mortgage is now open in Vestavia Hills at 4009 Crosshaven Drive.

Birmingham-based Practice Works, providing space and support for professionals to create the work life of their dreams, announced the opening of a new location in Vestavia Hills. Practice Works’ second location is off U.S. 31, close to Interstate 65, and will bring the convenience of low-commitment, turn-key office space closer to over the mountain communities. The new location will offer the same amenities as the Southside location, including dedicated and flex office spaces with Wi-Fi, free parking, marketing support and shared common areas. Memberships start at $59 per month and all members can access space at both locations. The Practice Works set-up is ideal for professionals who need privacy and security for meeting with clients. Entry to the office suite is secure and private, with space for clients to wait for their session. Dedicated offices are available for those needing a full time work space, but Practice Works also offers a convenient option for those who only need professional space a few hours a week. The furnished flex offices can be rented by the hour and there are two membership options that accommodate those professionals. 205-506-6100

News and Accomplishments

The Sanders Trust, 1000 Urban Center Drive #675, one of the nation’s leading investment and development companies for healthcare real estate, has recently broke gound on a new $48 million inpatient rehabilitation hospital, Northwest Florida Rehabilitation Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. The Sanders Trust was selected as the developer of the 60,500-square-foot hospital, which will include 50 inpatient rehabilitation beds in all-private rooms. The hospital will focus on acute rehabilitation for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple trauma, amputation and other injuries or disorders. This facility will feature multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums that are equipped with the latest therapeutic technologies, including augmented-reality balance training, therapy bionics and a full-body exoskeleton. Additionally, it will include a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities to support patient care and help patients return to daily living activities. 205-298-0809

Relocations and Renovations

rolls. Bakery has relocated to 621 Montgomery Highway, next to Donatos Pizza. They offer homemade cinnamon rolls, breakfast and coffee. On Saturdays they offer a full-service brunch menu. 205-490-1111

Personnel Moves

Community Bank, with offices in the Birmingham region at 813 Shades Creek Parkway #100 and 8001 Liberty Parkway, has hired Guy Hunt as a vice president. Hunt has more than 16 years of financial experience in the Birmingham market and will focus on assisting commercial clients with lending and deposit solutions. The Oxford, Alabama native is a member of the Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club and graduate of the Leadership Hoover Class of 2023. 205-709-8950

Jamie Nutter has joined the RealtySouth office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137, as a new real estate agent. 205-470-5925

Anniversaries

Davenport’s Pizza Palace, 700 Montgomery Highway Suite 193, is celebrating its 59th year. 205-879-8603