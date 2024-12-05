Vestavia Business Happenings December 2024

Now Open

Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken is now open at 632 Montgomery Highway. The popular chicken franchise will be located in the Vestavia City Center, in the space previously occupied by Ironstone Pizza. Dave’s is known for the Nashville Hot Chicken flavor available in tenders, sliders, bites and more. Customers can also end the meal with a “Top-Loaded Shake.” This is the restaurant’s first Alabama location. Business hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until midnight. 205-236-0580

Coming Soon

Ace Hardware will be coming to 600 Old Town Road in Vestavia Hills. This lot has been vacant for eight years. Construction will begin soon, and the tentative opening is set for the spring of 2025.

Personnel Moves

Ronnie Smith, Brian Willman, Nikki Stephenson

Ronnie Smith, head of the corporate banking group for Regions Bank, plans to retire at the end of the year following more than four decades of service to Regions and its predecessor banks. Brian Willman, head of commercial banking for Regions, will succeed Smith in the corporate banking group, and Nikki Stephenson, head of credit products for Regions, will be elevated to serve as head of commercial banking. Smith began his career in 1981 at Deposit Guaranty National Bank in Mississippi, one of the banks that would ultimately combine to become Regions. Smith held numerous leadership roles before he was named head of the corporate banking group in 2018. Willman joined Regions in 2009 as community banking executive serving Georgia and South Carolina. He was later elevated to further leadership roles and became head of commercial banking in early 2020. Stephenson joined Regions’ capital markets division in 2008 from SunTrust Bank and has held a number of leadership roles throughout her tenure. 1-800-734-4667

Garrett Warren has joined RealtySouth’s Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. 205-957-3718

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Dr. Susan Rathmell

Upward Behavioral Health, 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 406, is pleased to announce that Dr. Susan Rathmell has been elected president-elect of the Alabama Psychological Association. Through her role in the association, she aims to advance evidence-based therapy, improve access to mental healthcare, address healthcare provider burnout and support psychologists as businesspeople. 205-983-4063

Anniversaries

The UPS Store located at 732 Montgomery Highway is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Customers can receive services including shipping and packing items, printing, notary, document shredding, faxing and scanning. This location is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on the weekend at 10 a.m. On Saturday the store closes at 4 p.m., and on Sunday the store closes at 3 p.m. 205-978-0770

Minette Boutique, 3118 Bellwood Drive, Suite 120, has recently celebrated their six-year anniversary. Founded in 2018, the boutique offers women clothing, shoes and accessories that can complete their simple, classy and chic style. Customers can find skirts, denim, blouses, dresses, swimwear and more. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

× Expand Taco Mama

The Taco Mama franchise is celebrating 13 years in business. The restaurant’s original location opened in November 2011 in Mountain Brooks’s Crestline Village. Since then, the restaurant has expanded to 10 locations including in Vestavia Hills City Center. Taco Mama is known for “build your own” tacos, quesadillas, burritos and bowls, plus an extensive margarita menu. The Trussville location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 8 p.m. Sunday. 205-941-8226

Community Bank has been on Liberty Parkway for three years. The bank offers personal and business banking, mortgage and loan services, wealth management and more. Business hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday until 5 p.m. The drive-thru also opens at 8:30 a.m. on weekdays. 205-747-3200

Magic City Needlepoint is celebrating five years at 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 121, in Vestavia Hills. The store helps customers create family heirloom pieces, one-of-a-kind gift items and unique home decor. Customers can find popular hand-painted canvases and a wide selection of fibers and threads, as well as accessories needed to complete their own projects. You can also join one of the many classes offered at the store. Business hours are Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday until 6 p.m. and Saturday until 2 p.m. 205-721-7277