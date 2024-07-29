Vestavia Business Happenings August 2024

Coming Soon

The Girl Scouts DreamLab is planning to hold a grand opening in mid-August. The facility is located above Newk’s in the Vestavia City Center, in the location formerly occupied by Redstone Church. The space is designed to contain a multi-use auditorium and event space, media center, climbing tower, labs for art and science experiments and social areas for scouts to talk and plan. For more information on the DreamLab, visit their website.

Relocations and Renovations

Dear Emmaline is moving from its current location on Canyon Road to the Vestavia City Center across the street. The new location will be near Newk’s Express Cafe and Karen’s Hallmark. The store carries children’s clothing, accessories and more. Dear Emmaline is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-842-1544

The Palm & Pig is now under new management, and the restaurant has changed its name to Hillside Music & Que. The restaurant at 633 Montgomery Highway serves family meals, cocktails and more in a fun and laid-back atmosphere. Live music is played weekly featuring local talent, trivia is on Wednesday nights and every Sunday boasts a Bluegrass Brunch. Customers can come by Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 9 p.m., and on the weekend beginning at 10 a.m. Follow Hillside Music and Que on Facebook for updates. 205-747-0286

New Ownership

UAB Health System has acquired Ascension St. Vincent’s for $450 million. UAB will gain ownership of all St. Vincent’s sites of care, including primary care clinics on Montgomery Highway and Cahaba Heights Road and the hospitals at Birmingham, Blount, Chilton, East and St. Clair. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024. 205-934-4681

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Davenport’s Pizza

Davenport’s Pizza has been voted 2024’s Best Pizza in AboutTown magazine. Davenport’s has two locations, with one in Mountain Brook and the newest location in the Vestavia City Center. The restaurant is known for its sauce and crust, made daily in-house, and fresh toppings. Stop in for a pizza Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. or Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. 205-407-4747

An affiliate of Nephrology Associates, Kidney Properties of Alabama, recently bought a one-floor office building in Vestavia Hills. The building is near Renew Dermatology, just off U.S. 31. With over 16,000 square feet, the building is set up to potentially house a health care office. The property was purchased for $1.5 million, and there is no confirmation yet of what will eventually occupy the building. 205-226-5900

Anniversaries

Balance Chiropractic, 1070 Montgomery Highway, is celebrating 16 years serving the Vestavia Hills and Birmingham areas. Dr. Nicole Ussery specializes in chiropractic care and wellness, including full spine chiropractic techniques, corrective exercises, lifestyle advice, nutritional counseling and spinal screenings. She provides care for all ages, including infants and expectant mothers. The practice is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. and on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. 205-823-7890

Youth Leadership Vestavia Hills is celebrating 21 years of gathering the “best and brightest” of the community to lead. Leadership Vestavia Hills is an independent, nonprofit organization that aims to enrich the quality of leadership in Vestavia Hills, beginning with graduates who desire to be leaders in their community.