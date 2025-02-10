Upward Behavioral Health offers small groups for insomnia treatment, other therapies

× Expand Upward Behavioral Health

Upward Behavioral Health, based at 1952 Urban Center Parkway in Liberty Park, treats people who are dealing with insomnia, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, phobias, panic attacks, nightmares, adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, chronic pain and tic disorder.

The practice also offers comprehensive evaluations for autism and ADHD in children.

Upward Behavioral Health has one of only five board-certified behavioral sleep specialists in Alabama and two of only three Alabama psychologists listed in the International Directory of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for insomnia.

The practice offers cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia in both individual therapy and small group formats, said Dr. Susan Rathmell, a licensed clinical psychologist on staff. Others on the team include Dr. Misti Norton (also a licensed clinical psychologist), Dr. Kathleen Ramsey (a clinical child psychologist) and Maegan McRoberts (a licensed mental health therapist).

Offering care in a group setting allows them to help more clients and offer assistance at a reduced cost, Rathmell said. “We are able to offer group care that delivers results equivalent to those achieved in individual care,” she said.

Upward Behavioral Health offers in-person appointments in the Birmingham area and telehealth appointments to clients anywhere in Alabama.

“The care Upward offers is relationship-focused, evidence-based, data-driven and delivers measurable results in a reasonable timeframe,” Rathmell said. “Our providers have had decades of experience in treating a wide array of mental health and behavioral concerns. Clients who engage in care with Upward should expect to receive gold-standard treatment for their condition, consistent monitoring of progress and measurable movement toward their goals within two to three months.”

Visit upwardbehavioralhealth.com to schedule a free consultation with one of the practice’s licensed providers.