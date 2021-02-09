UAB infectious disease doctor shares update on COVID-19 vaccine, pandemic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media COVID-19 Vaccinnations Syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are ready for administration by nurses and medical assistants at the Jefferson County Health Department as vaccines continue to be given to individuals in the Phase 1a group, set by the Alabama Department of Health to include health care workforce and residents in long-term care facilities, and Phase 1b, to include first responders, frontline essential workers and individuals age 75 and older at JCDH on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Dr. Rachael Lee, who works in UAB Hospital’s Division of Infectious Diseases, encouraged people to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they can, and said she hopes UAB can continue to receive and administer more vaccines daily.

Lee, speaking to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, said according to medical data, no one has died from the vaccine or had severe side effects from the vaccine, and no one has died from COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine.

Having more people receiving the vaccine will help lower the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, Lee said, and will eventually help the nation reach herd immunity, protecting those who do not receive the vaccine. The goal, she said, is to have about 75% of the nation vaccinated to make that happen.

Lee said the hope is that UAB will eventually get to 15,000 vaccines received daily.

The good news, Lee said, is that in addition to vaccines arriving, hospitalizations, the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases and COVID-19 deaths are all going down in the state of Alabama.

Lee reminded listeners of COVID-19 symptoms, which include headache, fatigue, loss of taste and/or smell, shortness of breath, nausea and coughing/sore throat.

Most people are experiencing mild to moderate cases when they have COVID-19, Lee said, but around 15% of cases are severe, and the number of deaths from the virus has disproportionately affected the Black and Hispanic communities.

About 40% of positive cases are asymptomatic, which is concerning, in addition to more than 40% of transmissions occurring before symptoms are first noticeable, Lee said.

Lee also discussed the three variant strains of COVID-19, which hail from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil. The U.K. strain seems to be more infectious, Lee said, and the South African strain is more resistant to antibodies. The Brazilian strain is the most concerning, as people who have had COVID-19 and have antibodies do not seem to be protected, Lee said.

More data should be forthcoming about the efficacy of the various vaccines to these strains, Lee said.

The vaccines will protect those who receive them for at least three months and most likely longer, Lee said, with some studies showing eight months. However, those who have received the vaccine should still wear masks and social distance, as it is not clear if those who have been vaccinated can still transmit the disease, even if they do not get sick themselves. Those who have already had the virus should still plan on getting the vaccine, provided they are 90 days removed from the time they were sick, Lee said.

The vaccine does not affect fertility, Lee said, and there is no evidence that getting the vaccine makes you more susceptible to other illnesses, Lee said. For those with an already weakened immune system, Lee said there is no harm in taking the vaccine, though it may not provide the full effect. Still, she said, some effect is better than no effect.

For those who are in line to receive the vaccine, including those who are 75 years of age or older, and are UAB patients, they can call their doctor and make an appointment at a UAB site, and for those who are not UAB patients, they can contact the Jefferson County Department of Health.