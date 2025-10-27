UA real estate program named for Vestavia's Rance Sanders

× Expand Photo courtesy of KC Public Relations Rance Sanders

The real estate program at the University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Business has been named after Rance Sanders of Vestavia Hills after the college received a $5 million gift from Sanders and his wife, Angie.

The gift will enable the college to start a new real estate undergraduate major and expand experiential learning opportunities to enhance students’ skills through real-world applications. The donation will allow students and advisors to attend conferences and participate in real estate-focused case competitions annually and allow students to participate in live-work-play opportunities each year.

Sanders is president and CEO of The Sanders Trust, a health care real estate firm with properties across 30 states, and he launched Sanders Capital Partners, expanding into retail, office and light industrial real estate investments. He has been a fixture in the Birmingham real estate community for more than 40 years and is considered a pioneer in the national health care real estate industry.

In 2007, he established the Rance M. Sanders Endowed Real Estate Scholarship, which currently awards about $7,500 to as many as six students each academic year. He also is a member of The University of Alabama’s President’s Cabinet and is a board member of the 1831 Foundation.