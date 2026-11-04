Two Vestavia Hills businesses to kick off holiday season with open houses Nov. 5

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rocky Ridge Drug Co.

Two Vestavia Hills businesses will welcome shoppers Thursday, Nov. 5, with holiday open houses scheduled from 3-6 p.m.

Rocky Ridge Drug Co. will host its fourth annual Holiday Open House at the Boutique at Rocky Ridge Drug Co., 3346 Morgan Drive. Guests can shop new seasonal merchandise while enjoying appetizers, cocktails, special sales and giveaways throughout the event.

The open house is designed as an early opportunity to browse holiday gifts and see the boutique’s seasonal inventory.

Harper Hills Collective, 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 101, will also open its doors at 3 p.m. for a Christmas Open House featuring holiday décor, tabletop pieces, ornaments and other seasonal finds.

The store will offer light bites from Petal & Platter along with giveaways during the afternoon. The first 25 people in line at 3 p.m. will receive a $50 Harper Hills gift card, and the business also plans to give away four tickets to Christmas Village along with additional prizes.

Both events run from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday and offer shoppers a chance to start holiday shopping while supporting local Vestavia Hills businesses.