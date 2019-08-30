Two pediatric urgent care clinics coming to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Urgent Care for Children. The waiting room at Urgent Care for Children will look similar to their U.S. 280 location, shown here.

This fall, Vestavia Hills will welcome two new pediatric urgent care clinics, both of which will provide after-hours care for children and young adults, birth to age 21.

Urgent Care for Children will be located at 520 Montgomery Highway, the former Regions building on U.S. 31, while Your Kids Urgent Care will be located at 790 Montgomery Highway, in the Publix shopping center near the Vestavia Hills City Center.

URGENT CARE FOR CHILDREN

Urgent Care for Children will open at the end of September, as the company continues to expand across Alabama, with locations in Tuscaloosa and Madison also set to open in the near future, marketing director Anna Montgomery said.

The clinic, founded by Chief Medical Ofﬁcer Allury Arora, will only have pediatric providers on site, Montgomery said, offering specialized service to clients.

There’s also an on-site lab, X-ray machine and an in-house pharmacy, Montgomery said. The clinic also offers over-the-counter medicines, so parents won’t have to make a visit to a pharmacy.

The clinic will be open from 2 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, Montgomery said.

Clients can go online to childrensurgent.com and reserve their spot online, Montgomery said, which saves families time. With affordable care, Montgomery said the clinic helps families save money as well, while still offering a “top level” of care.

In the waiting room, children have access to coloring pages, as well as vending machines stocked with healthy options, Montgomery said.

The clinic was the ﬁrst of its kind in the nation to be approved by KultureCity as sensory-inclusive, offering sensory guides, headphones and quiet rooms for patients with autism, Montgomery said.

YOUR KIDS URGENT CARE

Your Kids Urgent Care, based in Florida, is opening its ﬁrst Alabama clinic in Vestavia sometime between mid-September and Oct. 1, said Felicia Fortune, executive vice president of corporate development and franchising.

“We saw there was a need for pediatric urgent care in Alabama,” Fortune said.

The clinic, Fortune said, offers affordable care and after-hours service. The clinic will be open on weekdays from 3 to 11 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Doctors at the clinic can provide a full report of a visit to a patient’s primary-care provider, and will treat minor illnesses to injuries. Your Kids Urgent Care will also offer a full lab and digital X-rays, Fortune said. Telemedicine, or virtual visits, as well as a medicine dispensary, are also provided.

For more information, visit yourkidsurgent care.com.