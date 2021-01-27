Two longtime Vestavia Hills businesses close

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Rocky Ridge Shopping Center The Rocky Ridge district will be one of the first areas to receive the new signs as part of the city’s rebranding project.

Two longtime restaurants in Vestavia Hills have shut their doors for good, Moe’s Southwest Grill at the Vestavia Hills City Center and Continental Florist in the Rocky Ridge Shopping Center.

A few months after longtime owner Barbara Orr died in September 2020, Continental Florist will not renew their lease, said Robin Morgan, who owns the shopping center. The business was in operation for 36 years, Morgan said.

Moe’s Southwest Grill closed on Jan. 26 after 19 years in Vestavia Hills, said owner Laura Leigh Atkins Drake in a Facebook post.

“It gives me great sadness to announce the closing of our first Moe’s Southwest Grill in Vestavia Hills,” Drake said. “It has been an honor to serve everyone in the community for 19 years. Thank you, Vestavia Hills, for all your support over the years! We will continue to provide great food and service at our Riverchase, Wildwood and downtown locations! Welcome to Moe’s everyone!”