Turning Point Foundation director to speak at Vestavia chamber luncheon

× Expand Photo from Turning Point Foundation website Brian Stockard is executive director of the Turning Point Foundation, which runs a Christ-centered residential recovery center for men battling substance abuse.

Brian Stockard, a Vestavia Hills resident who serves as executive director of the Turning Point Foundation, is scheduled as the speaker for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce’s April luncheon next week.

The Turning Point Foundation runs a Christ-centered residential recovery center in the Thorsby area of Chilton County for men battling substance abuse.

Stockard, a graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, joined the Turning Point team in June 2018 as a member of the foundation’s board of directors and in June of 2019 moved into the position of executive director. Stockard and his wife, Rachel, have been actively involved in the recovery community, working with men battling addiction and the families that are affected.

Stockard graduated from Auburn University in 1995 with a degree in accounting. More recently, he graduated from Highlands College with studies focused on ministry and leadership.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce’s April luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8, at the Vestavia Country Club at 400 Beaumont Drive. Networking begins at 11:30, and the program is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m.

The cost to attend is $25 for those making reservations by Thursday, April 3, and $30 after April 3. To make a reservation, go to business.vestaviahills.org/events.