TrustCare Urgent Care one of several businesses to occupy old Rite Aid building

Photo by Neal Embry. The old Rite Aid building stands vacant at the Vestavia Hills City Center, but at least one business, TrustCare Urgent Care, has agreed to take up a portion of the space.

TrustCare Urgent Care will add to the city’s growing collection of urgent care facilities when it moves into part of the old Rite Aid building on U.S. 31.

While the timeline for the move is not yet known, the move was confirmed by Fred McFadden of KPR Realty, which manages the Vestavia Hills City Center, including the Rite Aid property. McFadden previously said the hope was for businesses to move in this spring.

The plan is for the building to be redesigned and divided into space for at least three or possibly four businesses, McFadden said.

TrustCare will go in the right-hand side of the building, McFadden said.

“TrustCare Health is a privately-owned Mississippi-based health company with several urgent care clinics in the Jackson metro area and Hattiesburg and a Heart Clinic in Ridgeland,” the company said on its website. “We are expanding operations to other parts of Mississippi and across the Southeast where there is a need for quality, timely urgent care.”

McFadden said it seems there is a demand for four businesses to go in the large building, which will be given a facelift, he said. Utilities will be split among the businesses.

It was unclear as of press time what the other businesses coming to the building would be. The move comes as KPR has made aesthetic upgrades to the city center, adding string lights overhead outside of First Watch and Panera Bread, along with a seating area and large TVs, allowing residents to enjoy cooler weather outside. Crews also moved planters and the fountain, and reinforced the structure.