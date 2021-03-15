TrustCare Health Expands Urgent and Primary Care Services to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Mason Fischer of Fischer Studios

Submitted by TrustCare Health

TrustCare Health, the number one rated walk-in urgent care clinic in Mississippi, continues to expand in Birmingham with the opening of its newest location at 708 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills. The new clinic’s specialties include walk-in urgent care, direct primary care and COVID-19 testing.

TrustCare’s board-certified local physicians and highly skilled and certified nurse practitioners treat illnesses and injuries ranging from allergic reactions, asthma, flu, sinus infections and sore throats to eye and ear infections, abdominal and stomach pain, joint pain and work-related injuries. TrustCare also offers wellness exams, physicals, and allergy testing and treatment.

Additionally, the Vestavia location offers Direct Primary Care (TrustCare Prime), a monthly subscription membership (much like a gym membership). Members receive extended time with a doctor, including unlimited clinic visits by appointment. TrustCare Prime includes virtual care for access to a doctor by phone, text or video chat.

The vision for TrustCare Health’s urgent care clinics began in 2012 with the recognition that most Mississippians were not able to receive prompt medical care seven days a week, forcing families to waste time and money in the emergency room for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

Today, TrustCare Health’s passion for high quality patient care, exceptional customer service and 60 minute-or-less door-to-door times has helped them earn a positive reputation within the communities they serve (earning thousands of online reviews, averaging 4.9 out of 5 stars), and has positioned the company for expansion into new markets.