Town Village Vestavia Hills to hold Rolls and Referrals event March 18

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will have its March Rolls and Referrals networking event at Town Village Vestavia Hills at 2385 Dolly Ridge Road on March 18 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

It’s a come-and-go event with coffee, cinnamon rolls and door prizes. No cost. Reservations are preferred but not required.

The chamber’s Business Development Committee will meet March 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at the chamber office at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway. Visitors are welcome.